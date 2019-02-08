‘Jared Lorenzen Project’ documentary series gets debut date on YouTube

After more than a year and a half, “The Jared Lorenzen Project” documentary looks to be ready for air on YouTube beginning later this month.
Lorenzen, 37, the former University of Kentucky football standout and NFL backup quarterback, announced on his social media accounts Thursday that “The Jared Lorenzen Project | Hefty Lefty’s Weight Loss Journey” will be published twice per week on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Feb. 25.
“Excited to say that on Febraury 25th I will be able to share my journey with you!” Lorenzen posted on Twitter and Facebook.
Lorenzen’s Facebook page dedicated to the project has more than 36,000 followers.
“I know you saw some stuff with ESPN, but this stuff is totally different, man,” Lorenzen said in a Facebook video Friday morning. “This is more behind-the-scenes … ESPN was a couple of months. This is a year and some change. …
“You put yourself out there and you know how things go. You’re going to see a lot of ups … you’re going to see a ton of downs. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it works.”
Originally announced in the summer of 2017, the project is a collaboration with filmmaker Anthony Holt. Holt’s It’s The Comeback Kids production company is credited on the series’ trailer posted on YouTube on Thursday.
Lorenzen’s has also been sponsored by Kroger and his regular public workouts have been coordinated through Holt’s NowLetsGetFit.org. Those workouts have included wellness tours around Kentucky aiming to inspire others to live healthier lifestyles.
Lorenzen has been giving regular updates and interacting with fans on his Facebook and Instagram accounts. In a post on Wednesday, Lorenzen took fans into the doctor’s office with him for a testosterone pellet injection and detailed the research he and his team put into making that decision.
While initially reluctant to say just how heavy he’d gotten at the beginning of the process, Lorenzen later revealed in a segment for ESPN’s “E:60” that he measured 571 pounds. His listed measurements in his last season in the NFL were 6-4, 285.
It is unclear how much Lorenzen has lost in the interim, and the former QB has stated in all his public comments that his improved health is primary goal rather that any number that can be put on it.
“Whatever that weight is, let’s get to that and make sure the blood pressure’s fine, the heart and everything’s working fine and whatever the weight is, it’s that weight,” Lorenzen said in 2017. “I’m not going to say I’m going to go out and lose 280 pounds, because that doesn’t work for me. So, let’s find a way to do the lifestyle change to where I’m healthy at this weight. Whatever that is, we’ll find out.”
