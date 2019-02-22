Ex-Cat Towns reportedly OK after crash, ‘questionable’ for game

Karl-Anthony Towns, the former Kentucky standout who has become a two-time NBA All-Star in four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was involved in a car accident Thursday night on the way to the airport, according to reports.
Timberwolves Coach Ryan Saunders told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and other outlets that Towns made a later commercial flight to New York in advance of Friday’s game against the Knicks, but listed the 7-foot center as questionable for the game. No comments were made as to any injuries Towns might have suffered, but teammates said he seemed “OK.”
“That’s most important, that he’s healthy and he’s doing OK,” Andrew Wiggins was quoted by StarTribune.com. “Because a lot of things could’ve went wrong but God was watching over him. So we’re happy. We’re relieved.”
Towns was excused from the team’s shoot-around Friday morning to rest at the hotel, Saunders said.
Towns hasn’t missed a game in his NBA career, starting all 82 each season and the 57, so far this year. He averages 34.5 minutes for his career with 21.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
