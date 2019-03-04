Ex-Cats

Pizza uniforms? Former Kentucky player’s team goes extra cheesy.

By Jared Peck

March 04, 2019 11:34 AM

The progression of Wenyen Gabriel in 26 photos

Photos of Wenyen Gabriel from the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Kentucky basketball seasons.
By
Up Next
Photos of Wenyen Gabriel from the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Kentucky basketball seasons.
By

There’s been plenty of talk about Kentucky basketball and its use of the blue-and-white checkerboard on its uniforms, but former Cat Wenyen Gabriel’s G League team has probably taken uniform design to a realm never imagined.

To celebrate its mascot Dunkson’s birthday, the Stockton (Calif.) Kings donned pizza-party themed uniforms. And when we say pizza uniforms, we mean shoulder-to-knee pepperoni pizza.

The unsettling sight didn’t harm Gabriel’s play, apparently as he put down a reverse dunk in transition that got highlighted and posted on Twitter by the league.

Gabriel averages 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and a block per game for Stockton. He had 14 points and eight boards Sunday in the 126-115 win over the Memphis Hustle. Stockton is fourth in the G League’s Western Conference.

Jared Peck

Jared Peck has been the Herald-Leader’s Real-Time Sports Writer since 2016 and has been with the company as a writer and editor for more than 18 years.

  Comments  