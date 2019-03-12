Former Kentucky star cashes in with $66 million contract from Packers

Za’Darius Smith, the former Kentucky football standout who is coming off his best statistical season of his four-year NFL career, has agreed to free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Packers were expected to bring Smith in after having unsuccessfully pursued him in a trade earlier in his career.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson shortly after tweeted that Smith had texted her to confirm the move.
Smith, 26, a 6-4, 272-pound edge rusher, recorded a team-high 8.5 sacks for the Baltimore Ravens last season. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 after two years as a starter at Kentucky as a transfer from East Mississippi Community College.
Smith’s agency, SportsTrustAdvisors, tweeted that the player’s contract will be for four years and $66 million with $20 million as a signing bonus. Also, he’s slated to earn $34.5 million in the first two years of the deal.
The contract cannot be finalized until Wednesday afternoon.
Smith could be coming in at the same time another Kentucky star is on his way out of Green Bay. Randall Cobb, whose UK career preceded Smith’s by a couple of years, also becomes a free agent this offseason and reportedly the Packers will let him test the market. Cobb has been with the team since being drafted in the second round in 2011. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014.
