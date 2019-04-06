Ex-Cats

Former Kentucky star Pelphrey a college basketball head coach again

Wire and staff reports

John Pelphrey checked all of Avery Johnson’s boxes

At SEC Tipoff 2017 in Nashville, Alabama coach Avery Johnson talks about why he brought John Pelphrey on his staff. A former Kentucky forward, Pelphrey was a head coach at South Alabama and Arkansas as well as a long-time assistant at Florida. By
Up Next
At SEC Tipoff 2017 in Nashville, Alabama coach Avery Johnson talks about why he brought John Pelphrey on his staff. A former Kentucky forward, Pelphrey was a head coach at South Alabama and Arkansas as well as a long-time assistant at Florida. By

Former Paintsville High School and University of Kentucky star John Pelphrey, who went on to head coaching jobs at South Alabama and Arkansas, was hired to take over the program at Tennessee Tech.

The school announced the move on Saturday. Pelphrey replaces Steve Payne, who resigned last month after going 118-134 in eight seasons.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be at Tennessee Tech,” Pelphrey said, according to a statement released by the school. “My family and I, and our staff, were looking for a place where we could go and learn, lead and take on challenges in college basketball.

“We understand there’s a lot of work to do, but we’re going to embrace that.”

He will be introduced at a news conference Friday.

Pelphrey spent the last three years as an assistant at Alabama on the staff of Avery Johnson, who left after the season in what the school described as a mutual parting.

Pelphrey was head coach at South Alabama from 2002-07 and at Arkansas from 2007-11.

He won at least 20 games each of his last two seasons at South Alabama, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2006. He was fired at Arkansas after going 69-59 with one NCAA berth in four seasons.

Part of Kentucky’s “Unforgettables,” Pelphrey averaged 11.0 points per game for the Cats.

He was Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball in 1987. Pelphrey scored 2,477 points and grabbed 1,316 rebounds in his career at Paintsville.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  

Read Next

Keep up with the Cats: Your 2019 Kentucky basketball off-season calendar

UK Men's Basketball

Keep up with the Cats: Your 2019 Kentucky basketball off-season calendar

Important dates between the end of Kentucky’s 2018-19 basketball season and its 2019-20 season.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE EX-CATS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service