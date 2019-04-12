Ex-Cats

For Boogie fans, DeMarcus Cousins’ documentary delivers

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I’m in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.’

It took more than a year, but DeMarcus Cousins’ recovery from a torn Achilles appears complete. as the Golden State Warriors head into the NBA playoffs.

Now, a Showtime documentary, “The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins” detailing not only his comeback, but also the trials and triumphs of his entire basketball career, is set to debut at 8 p.m. Saturday on the premium cable network.

The film, running about an hour, takes fans behind the scenes from the days just after his injury through his rehab and into his dealings with NBA teams, nearly all who refused to take a chance on the injured all-star.

Among the highlights, Cousins response to reaction around the NBA to his “Boogie Bomb,” signing with the six-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

“I had haters before, I just have more now” Cousins says. “Do I care? No.”

But his fans will likely eat up every moment of the candid footage, as Cousins offers insights into his decision to sign with the Warriors and his thoughts on his controversial image as a “bad guy” in some NBA circles.

The film also explores his days just starting in basketball in middle school in Alabama and his connection to Sacramento where he played for his first NBA team. Kentucky, his college team, of course, is also touched on.

Cousins has played in 30 NBA games since his January return for the Western Conference’s top seed, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds. and 3.6 assists per game.

The documentary has been made available on demand through outlets that have the Showtime on-demand streaming service.



