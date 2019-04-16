DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I’m in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.’ DeMarcus Cousins, who has been with the Sacramento Kings seven years since he was 19, talks with reporters in Sacramento before leaving for New Orleans. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pel Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DeMarcus Cousins, who has been with the Sacramento Kings seven years since he was 19, talks with reporters in Sacramento before leaving for New Orleans. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pel

Playing in the NBA playoffs for the first time in his nine-year career, former University of Kentucky star DeMarcus Cousins may have to watch the rest of it from the bench following an injury Monday night.

Cousins, a center for the NBA’s juggernaut Golden State Warriors, suffered a “pretty significant quad injury,” Steve Kerr said in a postgame press conference Monday night.

During the play, which occurred early in the first quarter, Cousins knocked away a Los Angeles Clippers pass at midcourt and was chasing the ball down when he fell to the floor. Cousins was not contacted on the play and went to the locker room with a limp after the injury.

It’s being called a left quadricep injury, according to the Warriors. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Tuesday morning the team is fearful he tore the muscle, but they won’t be certain until an MRI Tuesday.

If he tore his quad, Cousins may be done for the season, Wojnarowski reported.

The Warriors locker room was “stunned” following the injury to their star center, according to ESPN. The Clippers overcame a 31-point defect to defeat the Warriors without Cousins.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Warriors for this season after tearing his left Achilles last year while playing with New Orleans. He averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 30 games this year and will be a free agent once again this summer.

After the game, Warriors guard Klay Thompson said he believes Cousins will bounce back from his injury.

“We’ll rally behind him, tell him it’s far from the end of the world and tell him he has so much great basketball ahead of him,” Thompson said, according to USA Today. “He believes that. It sucks. Injuries are part of the game, a terrible part of the game. But he’ll bounce back. I know he will. He’s a fighter.”

Earlier Monday night, Cousins was announced as a member of UK’s 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame class. He was a 2010 NCAA Consensus Second Team All-American and averaged 15.1 points and 9.9 rebounds He was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.