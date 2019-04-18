Ex-Cats
See where ex-Kentucky players will be signing autographs
With their NBA Draft declarations done, former University of Kentucky basketball players Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson have announced autograph signing tours around the state starting next week.
Here is how Herro’s tour will unfold:
Monday: 6-8 p.m., Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Owensboro
Wednesday: 6:30-8:30 p.m., KSBar and Grille, Lexington
April 25: 6-8 p.m., Barleycorn’s, Cold Spring
April 26: 6-8 p.m., Jenny Wiley State Park, Prestonsburg
April 27: 2-4 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, Somerset
April 27: 6-8 p.m., Corbin Arena, Corbin
This is the schedule for Johnson:
Monday: 6:30-8:30 p.m., KSBar & Grille, Lexington
Tuesday: 6-8 p.m., Barleycorn’s, Cold Spring
Wednesday: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Academy Sports+Outdoors-Outer Loop, Louisville
April 25: 6-8 p.m., Rapid Fired Pizza, Ashland
April 26: 6-8 p.m., Corbin Arena, Corbin
April 27: 3-5 p.m., Jenny Wiley State Park, Prestonsburg
Each tour is managed by Athlete Essentials. Visit Athessentials.com/bbn for more information.
