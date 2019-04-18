See where ex-Kentucky players will be signing autographs

Tyler Herro reacts to being SEC Newcomer of the Year Kentucky basketball freshman Tyler Herro talks about being named SEC Newcomer of the Year by the AP. Teammate Keldon Johnson was voted SEC Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches. UK plays in the league tournament on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky basketball freshman Tyler Herro talks about being named SEC Newcomer of the Year by the AP. Teammate Keldon Johnson was voted SEC Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches. UK plays in the league tournament on Friday.

With their NBA Draft declarations done, former University of Kentucky basketball players Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson have announced autograph signing tours around the state starting next week.

Here is how Herro’s tour will unfold:

Monday: 6-8 p.m., Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Owensboro

Wednesday: 6:30-8:30 p.m., KSBar and Grille, Lexington

April 25: 6-8 p.m., Barleycorn’s, Cold Spring

April 26: 6-8 p.m., Jenny Wiley State Park, Prestonsburg

April 27: 2-4 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, Somerset

April 27: 6-8 p.m., Corbin Arena, Corbin

This is the schedule for Johnson:

Monday: 6:30-8:30 p.m., KSBar & Grille, Lexington

Tuesday: 6-8 p.m., Barleycorn’s, Cold Spring

Wednesday: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Academy Sports+Outdoors-Outer Loop, Louisville

April 25: 6-8 p.m., Rapid Fired Pizza, Ashland

April 26: 6-8 p.m., Corbin Arena, Corbin

April 27: 3-5 p.m., Jenny Wiley State Park, Prestonsburg

Each tour is managed by Athlete Essentials. Visit Athessentials.com/bbn for more information.