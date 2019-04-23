Count the Citrus Bowl among the biggest ‘Stans’ of Kentucky star Josh Allen

The Citrus Bowl Twitter account changed its display text and tweeted support of Kentucky football star Josh Allen ahead of the NFL Draft. Citrus Bowl Twitter

The Citrus Bowl is leaving no doubt about whom it thinks should go No. 1 in the NFL Draft this week.

Its official Twitter account Tuesday morning changed its display name to “Official Josh Allen Stan Account” and shared a couple of tweets in support of Allen, a defensive end out of Kentucky who’s projected to be a top-10 selection in the NFL Draft this week.

SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season.

“Stan” is a reference to the Eminem song of the same name, which tells a story about an obsessed fan of Eminem’s music. It in recent years has seen increased usage as a slang term to express one’s fandom.