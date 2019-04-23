Ex-Cats
Count the Citrus Bowl among the biggest ‘Stans’ of Kentucky star Josh Allen
The Citrus Bowl is leaving no doubt about whom it thinks should go No. 1 in the NFL Draft this week.
Its official Twitter account Tuesday morning changed its display name to “Official Josh Allen Stan Account” and shared a couple of tweets in support of Allen, a defensive end out of Kentucky who’s projected to be a top-10 selection in the NFL Draft this week.
“Stan” is a reference to the Eminem song of the same name, which tells a story about an obsessed fan of Eminem’s music. It in recent years has seen increased usage as a slang term to express one’s fandom.
