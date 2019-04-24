Watch: Benny Snell relishes draft underdog role in NFL Network video

Benny Snell: A look back at the Kentucky running back’s 2018 season Highlights from University of Kentucky football running back Benny Snell's 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from University of Kentucky football running back Benny Snell's 2018 season.

It’s unclear whether Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher Benny Snell will get drafted by an NFL team, but his role as underdog, a part he’s played throughout his career, has been highlighted in an NFL Network video.

“Ever since middle school, I’ve just been doubted,” Snell says in the two-and-a-half minute clip posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening. “You were never fast enough. You were never strong enough. Nah, you can’t be the starter.”

Snell faces those same kind of doubts in his attempt to become an NFL running back. Opinions on Snell’s prospects vary widely with ESPN’s Todd McShay ranking him as the 245th-best player available, a rough call for a draft with 254 picks. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Snell higher at 181 on his board, but only as the 17th-best running back prospect. Snell outrushed all but two of them in 2019.

The spot focuses on Snell’s penchant for setting goals and features his parents, his high school athletic director and his strength and conditioning coach at UK.

He never gave up and kept proving the doubters wrong @benny_snell's hustle has him ready for the NFL (fueled by @Oikos) pic.twitter.com/3tZBAJ83MQ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 23, 2019

The video also has an endorsement from Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt, “the official yogurt of the NFL.” It comes a few days after a similar advertising spot about Josh Allen, Snell’s UK teammate who is projected as a top-five pick in the first round. Allen’s spot includes a new 2019 Hyundai Palisades SUV as a much more prominent feature of his short bio.

“I still see myself as an underdog because I know that in life I had to work for everything that I got,” Snell said. “I’m still going to continue to be doubted. This is only the beginning for Mr. Snell Yeah.”