Houston has no problem with Lonnie Johnson: Texans take UK cornerback in round two.

Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson knocked down a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway during the first half in Knoxville. cbertram@herald-leader.com

The Houston Texans selected University of Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson with the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Johnson arrived at UK by way of Garden City Community College and played in all 26 games in his two years with the Wildcats, starting the final 18. He recorded his first career interception at Kentucky during its victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, capping a 10-3 season. Johnson finished with 64 tackles at the school.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projected Johnson as a second-round selection, and wrote of him: “His physical gifts could get him overdrafted, but he can become an eventual starter if he hones his ball skills and finds the right scheme fit.”