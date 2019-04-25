What did Josh Allen do before the biggest night of his career? Become a newlywed.

Josh Allen: A look back at the Kentucky edge rusher’s 2018 season Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season.

Getting first-round NFL money won’t be the only big change in Kentucky star Josh Allen’s life this week.

Allen got married to his girlfriend, Kaitlyn, “a couple days ago,” he told reporters on the NFL Draft red carpet on Thursday. He was sporting a silver wedding band on his left hand.

“It happened,” Allen said, laughing, of getting married this week. “It happened for the best, though, I needed it. We both needed it. I’m focused on what I need to do and I’m ready to chase whatever dreams come true.”

The two got engaged in January, three days after UK’s win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. His other hand sported a ring recognizing that victory.

Allen was projected to be a top-10 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft later on Thursday. The honeymoon will have to wait.

“No,” Allen said, drawing it out. “No, that’s later down the road. We’re trying to get paid now. We’re grinding.”