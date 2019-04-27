Undrafted Kentucky football players start finding spots on NFL rosters

C.J. Conrad takes part in Pro Day after fearing playing days were over Kentucky’s C.J. Conrad took part in the team’s Pro Day after a health scare ahead of the NFL Combine this month indicated his dream might be done. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky’s C.J. Conrad took part in the team’s Pro Day after a health scare ahead of the NFL Combine this month indicated his dream might be done.

The 2019 NFL Draft will go down as a big success for the University of Kentucky football program.

Five Cats where chosen — linebacker Josh Allen (first round, Jaguars), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (second round, Texans), safety Mike Edwards (third round, Buccaneers), running back Benny Snell (fourth round, Steelers) and offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (seventh round, Giants) — from a team that went 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State. That was the program’s most NFL Draft picks since eight UK players were chosen in 1979.

Soon after, several former UK players who weren’t chosen tracked down spots in NFL training camps by agreeing to undrafted free agent deals.

The first of those reported was defensive back Chris Westry heading to the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver Dorian Baker next tweeted that he will sign with the Cleveland Browns. Tight end C.J. Conrad will join Asafo-Adjei with the Giants.

Later, offensive lineman Bunchy Stallings agreed to a deal to team up with Allen in Jacksonville.

The NFL Network reported that its sources said Westry will get $100,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus, from his deal with the Cowboys. Undrafted free agent deals do not typically include guaranteed money.