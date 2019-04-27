Ex-Cats
Grizzlies give former Kentucky star Tayshaun Prince a promotion
The Memphis Grizzlies promoted Tayshaun Prince to vice president of basketball affairs in the franchise’s basketball operations department.
Zachary Kleiman, executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the move Saturday. Kleiman said the Grizzlies are excited to make the former Kentucky and NBA star a core member of the front office.
“His knowledge of the game is exceptional and we are thrilled he will continue providing valuable contributions to the organization on a day-to-day basis,” Kleiman said.
Prince will help evaluate both professional, college and G League personnel. He will also help align the front office, coaching staff and locker room. He joined the Grizzlies as a special adviser to the general manager in 2017.
He played 14 years in the NBA and won a championship with Detroit in 2004. Prince also helped the Grizzlies reach their lone Western Conference final in 2013.
He scored 1,775 points in his four-year career at Kentucky from 1998 to 2002. That ranks eighth in program history.
The Grizzlies fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff and restructured the front office a day after the season ended earlier this month.
