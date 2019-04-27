Grizzlies give former Kentucky star Tayshaun Prince a promotion

Zachary Kleiman, executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the move Saturday. Kleiman said the Grizzlies are excited to make the former Kentucky and NBA star a core member of the front office.

“His knowledge of the game is exceptional and we are thrilled he will continue providing valuable contributions to the organization on a day-to-day basis,” Kleiman said.

Prince will help evaluate both professional, college and G League personnel. He will also help align the front office, coaching staff and locker room. He joined the Grizzlies as a special adviser to the general manager in 2017.

He played 14 years in the NBA and won a championship with Detroit in 2004. Prince also helped the Grizzlies reach their lone Western Conference final in 2013.

He scored 1,775 points in his four-year career at Kentucky from 1998 to 2002. That ranks eighth in program history.

The Grizzlies fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff and restructured the front office a day after the season ended earlier this month.