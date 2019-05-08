Kentucky’s Benny Snell signs with Steelers. How much will he make?

Benny Snell: A look back at the Kentucky running back’s 2018 season Highlights from University of Kentucky football running back Benny Snell's 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from University of Kentucky football running back Benny Snell's 2018 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday they have signed fourth-round draft pick Benny Snell to a four-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the rookie minimum would be $495,000 per year. Snell, Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher and touchdown scorer, was the 122nd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Last season’s 122nd pick, Kenny Young of the Baltimore Ravens, got a four-year contract worth $3,099,900 plus a $639,900 signing bonus, according to OvertheCap.com.

“I’m really excited about Benny,” said running backs coach Eddie Faulkner in the announcement on Steelers.com. “Very evident when you sit down with this young man how much passion he has for the game, how much he loves it, how he loves being around it. We were very interested in finding someone who had a passion and just loves football, and that’s Benny Snell. As soon as you turn on his tape, and watch how he plays the game, he mirrors that same amount of passion. He plays physical, plays hard, and quite honestly represents the Steelers brand, as you watch him play as a football player.”





Snell welcomed the challenge of playing for Pittsburgh.





“It’s hard-nosed football,” said Snell. “I am grinding for every yard. I am a physical player. My style of running is Steelers football. Pittsburgh football. That is what I am going to bring.”