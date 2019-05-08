DeMarcus Cousins signs on to coach in Lexington this summer

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I’m in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.’ DeMarcus Cousins, who has been with the Sacramento Kings seven years since he was 19, talks with reporters in Sacramento before leaving for New Orleans. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pel Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DeMarcus Cousins, who has been with the Sacramento Kings seven years since he was 19, talks with reporters in Sacramento before leaving for New Orleans. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pel

Frederick Douglass High School’s gym will be awash in former Kentucky players this summer as one of eight regional sites for the $2 million “The Basketball Tournament” with DeMarcus Cousins recently announced as head coach for one of the teams.

Cousins, who recently was announced as a nominee for the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, was announced Wednesday as the coach of the Puma-sponsored Team Loyalty Is Love. Cousins is apparently the first announced member.

“Yessir we coming!” Cousins said on Twitter on Wednesday to accompany a video. “I’m excited to be putting together my own team for the TBT tournament.”

Meanwhile, another team of former Kentucky players in The Tournament has already made several announcements. The Bluegrass Boys will feature Dominique Hawkins, Josh Harrellson, Derek Willis, Ramon Harris and Marcus Lee with other announcements likely to come.





Lexington games will be played at Frederick Douglass High School July 19-21.





Eight Regional winners advance to Championship Weekend in Chicago, Aug. 1-6.

The field typically includes current pros, college alumni teams, international basketball stars, ex-NBA players, future NBA players and others competing in a single-elimination winner-take-all five-on-five tournament. Anyone can apply to enter a team in the 64-team bracket. The application period opened March 1, and the full TBT bracket will be announced June 11.

This is the first year, TBT is admitting eight “host” teams before opening its application period, hoping for “memorable, college-like atmospheres” for home and visiting teams for Rounds 1-3, according to the release. Each of the eight regional champions will earn a prize equal to 25 percent of that region’s ticket sales, also a first for the event.

Last year, more than 60 players with NBA experience played in TBT, including multiple former lottery picks, NBA champions and All-Stars. Sixteen TBT 2017 players signed deals with NBA teams in 2017-18. The event has been won for four out of its five years by an “Overseas Elite” team of pros who will return to defend their title. Its regional site has not been named.

Regional competitions also will be held in: Columbus, hosted by Ohio State alumni — July 19-21; Greensboro, N.C., hosted by Team CP3 (Chris Paul’s team) — July 19-21; Memphis, hosted by Memphis State (Memphis alumni) — July 19-21; Salt Lake City, hosted by Team Fredette (Jimmer Fredette’s team) — July 25-27; Wichita, hosted by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) — July 25-28; Syracuse, hosted by Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) — July 26-28; and Richmond, hosted by Ram Nation (VCU alumni) — July 26-28.

In addition, fans are eligible for 10 percent of the prize, $200,000, through a corresponding contest. Learn more at TheTournament.com.

Cousins, coming off an Achilles tendon tear this year, played in the second half of the NBA season for the Golden State Warriors before suffering a quadriceps injury in a first-round playoff game on April 16.