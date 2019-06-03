Ex-Cats

Back to school: Julius Randle goes to Harvard. See who joined him.

Julius Randle back in Lexington: ‘This is like my second home’

Former UK basketball player Julius Randle returned to Lexington this weekend to show off spiffy new courts at the Charles Young Center. By
Former University of Kentucky basketball star Julius Randle, now of the New Orleans Pelicans, was a part of a group of celebrities who participated in a four-day Harvard Business School class titled “The Business of Entertainment: Media and Sports.”

Other celebrities in the class included Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chip and Joanna Gaines from the HGTV series “Fixer Upper,” musician Ciara and Los Angeles Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute. Past participants in the class include former Miami Heat stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, as well as actor/rapper L.L. Cool J.

Boooom!!! We’re at it again with the “Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports” (#BEMS) program! As always, the class includes a number of people with careers that stand out even from the accomplished executives that normally fill our classrooms... Collectively, this group alone has won an NBA Championship , Olympic Gold medal , UEFA Champions League trophy, Golden Ball and Golden Glove award, and scored 5 World Cup Goals in total across three consecutive World Cups ️; received 2 ESPYs, 10 All League Teams, 2 McDonald’s All-American, and 5 All-Star selections; made 5 NCAA Final Four appearances, played 220 national-team games , won 1 Grammy and 2 MTV Music Video Awards ; starred in 300 television episodes , solving countless (fictional) crimes and surprising nearly 80 couples with a beautifully renovated home (involving as many demo days and an estimated 700 tons of shiplap ); and even has a royal title (that’s right — we have a real prince in the house! ) So inspiring that even for these superstars, the learning never stops—and amazing that they chose to join us at @HarvardHBS this week. #Harvard #BEMS #crushingit @lifeatHBS ( by the equally amazing @evephoto)

Randle and other celebrities spoke on social media of their excitement about taking the course from Anita Elberse, the professor.

The course summary promised to teach attendees to “uncover new approaches for driving revenue and success in today’s entertainment environment. Through an up-close examination of why some creative businesses thrive while others fail to survive, you will learn when to make smaller versus blockbuster bets, the best way to capitalize on market disruptions, and how to establish long-term competitive advantage.”

Randle averaged 21.4 points per game this season, which was his first with the Pelicans after spending his first four years in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers.

