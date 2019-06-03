Back to school: Julius Randle goes to Harvard. See who joined him.

Julius Randle back in Lexington: ‘This is like my second home’ Former UK basketball player Julius Randle returned to Lexington this weekend to show off spiffy new courts at the Charles Young Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former UK basketball player Julius Randle returned to Lexington this weekend to show off spiffy new courts at the Charles Young Center.

Former University of Kentucky basketball star Julius Randle, now of the New Orleans Pelicans, was a part of a group of celebrities who participated in a four-day Harvard Business School class titled “The Business of Entertainment: Media and Sports.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other celebrities in the class included Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chip and Joanna Gaines from the HGTV series “Fixer Upper,” musician Ciara and Los Angeles Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute. Past participants in the class include former Miami Heat stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, as well as actor/rapper L.L. Cool J.

Randle and other celebrities spoke on social media of their excitement about taking the course from Anita Elberse, the professor.

The course summary promised to teach attendees to “uncover new approaches for driving revenue and success in today’s entertainment environment. Through an up-close examination of why some creative businesses thrive while others fail to survive, you will learn when to make smaller versus blockbuster bets, the best way to capitalize on market disruptions, and how to establish long-term competitive advantage.”

Randle averaged 21.4 points per game this season, which was his first with the Pelicans after spending his first four years in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers.