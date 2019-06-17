NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro: A look back at the Kentucky guard’s 2018-19 season University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Tyler Herro played one season in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Tyler Herro played one season in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft.

The essentials

Position: Shooting guard.

NBA Combine measurements: Height without shoes, 6-4.5; height with shoes, 6-6; weight, 192.4; wingspan, 6-3.25; standing reach, 8.45; body fat, 7.1%.

2018-19 Kentucky statistics: 14.0 points; 4.5 rebounds; 2.5 assists; 1.1 steals; 32.6 minutes; 46.2 FG%; 35.5 3PT%; 93.5 FT%.

Player comparisons (via The Ringer): Shades of Devin Booker, C.J. Miles, Courtney Lee.

Draft predictions

The Ringer (updated 6/15): 18th to the Indiana Pacers.

SI.com (6/17): 13th to the Miami Heat.

CBS Sports (6/10): 16th to the Orlando Magic.

Yahoo Sports (6/12): 14th to the Boston Celtics.

Pre-draft analysis

From The Ringer: “Quick shooting release with NBA range … . Herro’s upside shooting off the dribble is his most tantalizing skill. He’s comfortable with sidestep pull-ups, especially going to his left. … Intelligent passer who knows how to leverage his height to pass over the defense. … Hustles on defense and crashes the boards. … Works hard and models his game after Devin Booker, who had eerily similar strengths and weaknesses entering the NBA. … Struggled to shoot off of screens and handoffs at Kentucky … . Doesn’t have the lateral quickness to effectively defend quicker players on switches; he got burned in Kentucky’s final game against Auburn.”

From CBS Sports: “At 6-6, he’s a solid shooter with picturesque mechanics and potential to develop into a larger role as a play-maker down the line.”

From SI.com: “He’s become a viable option for teams in the late lottery due to his potent jumper and developing off-dribble game. His stock is considered to be pretty safe in this range. Herro is one of the better perimeter scorers in the draft, and one of the few who couple outside shooting with some legitimate long-term upside.”

From Yahoo Sports: “Although Herro struggled in his one year at Kentucky, shooting 35.5 percent from the three, he reportedly made 80 out of 100 threes to end his workout with Boston.”

Quotable

Tyler Herro: “This year was everything I had hoped for and more. Coach Cal and the staff challenged me to become a complete basketball player, and I truly believe I’ve done that and improved in all areas of my game. I can’t wait to take what I’ve learned to the next level. I have absolutely loved my time at Kentucky and I want to thank the Big Blue Nation for making a kid from Wisconsin one of your own. This place will always be a second home to me.”

John Calipari: “Tyler was such a pleasure to coach this year because he didn’t let anyone else define what type of player he was; he defined what type of player he was going to be. He made the decision and put in the effort to become a complete basketball player who can score on the bounce, who can shoot it, who can defend and who can rebound. It’s his total package that will make Tyler successful at the next level.”

