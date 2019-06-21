Everything UK’s Keldon Johnson had to say after getting drafted by the Spurs

Keldon Johnson: A look back at the Kentucky guard’s 2018-19 season University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Keldon Johnson played one season in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Keldon Johnson played one season in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft.

The transcript of former Kentucky basketball star Keldon Johnson’s interview with the media after being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs:

Question: Just talk about your style of play and what you’ll bring to your new team? ”I think I bring a lot of energy, hard-working. I think that I can get up and down and run. I feel like I’m very versatile, play multiple positions. I think I fit pretty well.”

Q. This time last year you were getting selected to college at the University of Kentucky. I have heard Coach Cal say so the NBA is a man’s league. How tough do you expect that transition to be? “I think it will be pretty tough. I think I adjust pretty well. I think my game really translates to the NBA. So I think I’ll be fine. I’ll just listen to my coach and get ready to learn.”

Q. Yesterday we spoke a little bit about your pre-draft meeting with San Antonio. One thing you told me that stood out was they told you they can develop your game. How do you see your game meshing with guys like DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray? ”I feel I could play well with any players. I feel I’m not hard to play with. I feel I am very versatile. That’s one thing I take pride in is I bring a lot of energy and I’m hard-working. … So I think that we’ll get with them and we’ll sit down, and definitely I think that it’s one of the best programs in the world with developing players’ games. Get down there and work with player development and get ready for the grind.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Q. You’re coming from an environment where Kentucky is literally all of Lexington. San Antonio is very similar in that the Spurs essentially are San Antonio. How cool is that for you knowing that you’re going to somewhat of a similar environment where essentially the entire town just bleeds that silver and black passion? “I’m used to it. I feel like at Kentucky, like you said, in Lexington, it’s the University of Kentucky. So going into here, I’m very excited. I’m ready to learn and work. Come in and be the best player I can be.”