Here’s what every first-round pick in the NBA Draft will make next season

First-round draft selections in the NBA Draft are assigned a “scale” value depending on what pick they’re selected with. The first pick has the highest assigned value, the second pick has the second-highest assigned value, and so on.

Below is the first-year salary scale value for each selection in the 2019 NBA Draft (based on the 2019-20 rookie scale chart provided by RealGM). Players can sign for as little as 80 percent or as much as 120 percent of the scale value of where they were selected. Rookie contracts last for four years, the last two being team-option years.

1st pick: Zion Williamson, Duke, $8,120,700.

2nd pick: Ja Morant, Murray State, $7,265,800.

3rd pick: RJ Barrett, Duke, $6,524,900.

4th pick: De’Andre Hunter, Virginia, $5,882,800.

5th pick: Darius Garland, Vanderbilt, $5,327,300.

6th pick: Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, $4,838,500.

7th pick: Coby White, North Carolina, $4,417,000.

8th pick: Jaxson Hayes, Texas, $4,046,500.

9th pick: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, $3,719,500.

10th pick: Cam Reddish, Duke, $3,533,500.

11th pick: Cam Johnson, North Carolina, $3,357,000.

12th pick: PJ Washington, Kentucky, $3,189,100.

13th pick: Tyler Herro, Kentucky, $3,029,600.

14th pick: Romeo Langford, Indiana, $2,878,400.

15th pick: Sekou Doumbouya, France, $2,734,100.

16th pick: Chuma Okeke, Auburn, $2,597,500.

17th pick: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech, $2,467,500.

18th pick: Goga Bitadze, Sagarejo, Georgia, $2,344,400.

19th pick: Luka Samanic, Croatia, $2,238,700.

20th pick: Matisse Thybulle, Washington, $2,149,000.

21st pick: Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, $2,063,100.

22nd pick: Grant Williams, Tennessee, $1,980,700.

23rd pick: Darius Bazley, Sharonville, Ohio (no college), $1,901,500.

24th pick: Ty Jerome, Virginia, $1,825,600.

25th pick: Nassir Little, North Carolina, $1,752,500.

26th pick: Dylan Windler, Belmont, $1,694,300.

27th pick: Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State, $1,645,300.

28th pick: Jordan Poole, Michigan, $1,635,300.

29th pick: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky, $1,623,300.

30th pick: Kevin Porter Jr., Southern Cal, $1,611,700.

You can learn more about the scale salary amounts for first-round picks at cbafaq.com.