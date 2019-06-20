UK continues dominance of NBA Draft lottery with back-to-back picks in 2019

PJ Washington: A look back at the Kentucky forward’s 2018-19 season University of Kentucky men’s basketball player PJ Washington played two seasons in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Kentucky men’s basketball player PJ Washington played two seasons in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft.

The University of Kentucky in the John Calipari era is the overwhelming winner when it comes to lottery picks in the NBA Draft, and on Thursday it saw an impressive streak get extended.

PJ Washington, selected 12th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, and Tyler Herro, picked No. 13 by the Miami Heat, brought UK’s total number of lottery selections under John Calipari to 21. That’s the most for any program since 2010, Calipari’s first draft at UK. (The “lottery” refers to picks 1-14, the order of which was determined by the NBA Draft lottery in May).





The selections made it 10 straight years — all under Calipari — that UK has had a player picked in the lottery.

Duke (13), which had three lottery selections in superstar Zion Williamson (No. 1 overall), R.J. Barrett (No. 3) and Cam Reddish (No. 10), and Kansas (9), which had no lottery selections this year, are the next-closest programs in that span of time.

Here are some other lottery observations following 2010’s draft, followed by a list of every UK player selected in lottery during John Calipari’s tenure.

North Carolina — one of the winningest programs in NCAA history and the 2017 title-holder — has had just six lottery selections since 2010. Three of those — Harrison Barnes, Kendall Marshall and John Henson — came in 2012, and two of them — Coby White and Cameron Johnson, came in this year’s draft.

Louisville has had just one lottery selection since John Calipari’s been at UK — Donovan Mitchell, who was drafted in 2017.

Second in the in-state lottery rankings since 2010? Murray State, which had sophomore standout Ja Morant selected with the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday and saw its total number of lottery selections in that time. Cameron Payne was selected with the 14th pick in 2015.

Jarrett Culver, picked sixth overall, became Texas Tech’s second top-14 selection in the lottery era (since 1985), joining Tony Battie, taken fifth overall by the Denver Nuggets in 1997.

Villanova has won two of the last four national championships, but the Wildcats until last year (Mikal Bridges, No. 10) the Wildcats had not had a lottery selection since Randy Foye was picked seventh overall in 2006.

Gonzaga has had four lottery selections since 2013, adding its latest when Rui Hachimura was taken ninth overall by the Washington Wizards. The Bulldogs were the NCAA runner-up in 2017.





Romeo Langford was selected 14th overall — the last lottery selection — by the Boston Celetics. Indiana since 2010 has produced only three other lottery picks, two coming in 2013 (Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller).

Some non-Power Five schools in addition to Murray State that have produced lottery selections since 2010: Butler (Gordon Hayward), Fresno State (Paul George), Lehigh (CJ McCollum), Louisiana-Lafayette (Elfrid Payton) and Weber State (Damian Lillard)

2019

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets (12th pick)

Tyler Herro, Miami (13th pick)

2018

Kevin Knox, New York Knicks (9th pick)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Charlotte Hornets (11th pick)

2017

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (5th pick)

Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets (11th pick)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (14th pick)

2016

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets (7th pick)

2015

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (1st pick)

Willie Cauley-Stein, Sacramento Kings (6th pick)

Trey Lyles, Utah Jazz (12th pick)

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (13th pick)

2014

Julius Randle, Los Angeles Lakers (7th pick)

2013

Nerlens Noel, New Orleans Pelicans (6th pick)

2012

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Hornets (1st pick)

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte Bobcats (2nd pick)

2011

Enes Kanter, Utah Jazz (3rd pick)

Brandon Knight, Detroit Pistons (8th pick)

2010

John Wall, Washington Wizards (1st pick)

DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings (5th pick)

Patrick Patterson, Houston Rockets (14th pick)