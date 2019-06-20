Ex-Cats
2020 NBA Draft: Four Kentucky Wildcats included in way-too-early projections
Could Kentucky’s backcourt be ‘one of the best you’ve ever seen’?
The 2019 NBA Draft is over, which means the hype cycle for 2020 edition will be in motion shortly.
It’s a year away, but some projections already exist for the 2020 NBA Draft. Below are where some various existing 2020 mock drafts mention current Kentucky players going.
Again, IT’S EARLY.
Ashton Hagans
Class: Sophomore
Bleacher Report: No. 26
NBADraftRoom.com: No. 28
Yardbarker: No. 24
Johnny Juzang
Class: Freshman
NBADraftRoom.com: No. 22
Yardbarker: No. 26
Tyrese Maxey
Class: Freshman
Bleacher Report: No. 11
NBADraftRoom.com: No. 24
Yardbarker: No. 17
Kahlil Whitney
Class: Freshman
Bleacher Report: No. 19
NBADraft.net: No. 26
NBADraftRoom.com: No. 10
Yardbarker: No. 16
Comments