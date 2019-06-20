2020 NBA Draft: Four Kentucky Wildcats included in way-too-early projections

Could Kentucky’s backcourt be ‘one of the best you’ve ever seen’? Immanuel Quickley responds to Ashton Hagans comment that Kentucky's 2019-2020 backcourt could be 'one of the best ever seen.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Immanuel Quickley responds to Ashton Hagans comment that Kentucky's 2019-2020 backcourt could be 'one of the best ever seen.'

The 2019 NBA Draft is over, which means the hype cycle for 2020 edition will be in motion shortly.

It’s a year away, but some projections already exist for the 2020 NBA Draft. Below are where some various existing 2020 mock drafts mention current Kentucky players going.

Again, IT’S EARLY.

Ashton Hagans

Class: Sophomore

Bleacher Report: No. 26

NBADraftRoom.com: No. 28

Yardbarker: No. 24

Johnny Juzang

Class: Freshman

NBADraftRoom.com: No. 22

Yardbarker: No. 26

Tyrese Maxey

Class: Freshman

Bleacher Report: No. 11

NBADraftRoom.com: No. 24

Yardbarker: No. 17

Kahlil Whitney

Class: Freshman

Bleacher Report: No. 19

NBADraft.net: No. 26

NBADraftRoom.com: No. 10

Yardbarker: No. 16