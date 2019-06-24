Former Kentucky women’s player transfers to new home across the border

Lipscomb announced Monday that it was adding Harrison, who sat out the 2018-19 season for unspecified personal health reasons. The move represents a homecoming for the 6-foot-3 Harrison, who graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville.

Harrison said in a statement that she believed in new Lipscomb coach Lauren Sumski’s vision. Harrison added that “I honestly believe she supports me as a person first before anything else, which is so rare to find.”

Harrison’s move to Lipscomb apparently was a change of plans. UK announced in May that Harrison was leaving the program and had signed to play at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla.

Harrison was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school and chose UK over fellow finalists Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

“Beyond Dorie’s basketball playing ability, she is a tremendous person who brings joy to everyone she touches,” said Sumski, who is taking over a program that finished with a 4-25 record last season. “On the court, Dorie is a gifted center who adds a different dimension to our program due to her athleticism and her overall skill set.”





Harrison played 32 games for Kentucky as a freshman in the 2017-18 season and averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 16.9 minutes. She made eight starts that year and also scored in double figures eight times.

“I’m truly humbled and blessed to be transferring into a culture in which young women are faithfully empowered, encouraged, and cultivated to be great,” Harrison said. “Lipscomb is a place where I feel supported in my faith, health, and education. I am pleasantly surprised to say that Lipscomb is a hidden gem found in the heart of my hometown.”

She is the younger sister of Dallas Wings forward and former Tennessee player Isabelle Harrison.