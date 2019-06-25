Ex-Cat Keldon Johnson talks draft slip, Spurs and Popovich

Kentucky Coach John Calipari responds to fashion choices at the NBA Draft Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responds players fashion choices at the NBA draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responds players fashion choices at the NBA draft.

If Keldon Johnson was disappointed by the fact he almost slipped out of the first round of last week’s NBA Draft, the former Kentucky swingman didn’t let it show during his introductory news conference with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

“I am blessed to be in the draft,” he told the San Antonio Express-News. “There are a lot of people who don’t get that opportunity. It is definitely motivating. But, at the same time, God blessed me to a great situation being here in San Antonio. I am just taking it all in and enjoying it, and kind of leaving it alone. The draft is behind me. You are starting at ground zero when you get here. I am just ready to come in here and learn and have some fun.”

Johnson went on to talk about meeting Spurs coaching legend Gregg Popovich and about how he’s spent his time since the draft.

The 19-year-old Johnson, who spent one season at Kentucky, was chosen with the 29th pick of the draft’s 30-pick first round last Thursday.

Kentucky Coach John Calipari expressed surprise Saturday that Johnson was selected so far after UK teammates PJ Washington (No. 12 to Charlotte) and Tyler Herro (No. 13 to Miami).

“They said he was a top-10 pick when he left here,” the UK coach said. “Then a month and a half later, he’s picked 29th.”

Calipari followed up by complimenting the Spurs’ championship culture.

“There’s nothing wrong with (Johnson). And what proved it was San Antonio took him. … By them taking him, it confirms who he is.”