Former Kentucky star signs for his biggest NBA payday yet

Former University of Kentucky basketball star Darius Miller didn’t have to wait long on the free agent market to get a new contract in the NBA.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Miller has agreed to a two-year, $14.25 million deal to return to the New Orleans Pelicans, a significant pay raise over his previous deal.

Free agent Darius Miller has agreed to a two-year, $14.25M deal to stay with New Orleans, league source tells ESPN. The second-year is non-guaranteed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

While the second year of the new contract won’t be guaranteed, according to reports, the first year of the deal will pay him more than he earned in any of his other five NBA seasons, according to Spotrac.com. Miller was an unrestricted free agent this summer coming off a two-year deal worth a reported $4.3 million.

Miller, the 2008 Kentucky Mr. Basketball out of Maysville, won the Boys’ Sweet Sixteen with Mason County and an NCAA national championship with the Cats.

In the last two seasons since spending two years out of the NBA and playing overseas, he has established himself as a three-point threat off the bench. Last season, he played in 69 games with 15 starts, averaging 25.5 minutes per game. His 8.2 points per game was a career high. He has made 38.2 percent of his NBA career three-pointers.