Ex-Cats

Fans, friends mourn Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen on social media

Photo slideshow: Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen through the years

A look at beloved Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen through the years. Lorenzen died at the age of 38 on July 3, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com By
Up Next
A look at beloved Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen through the years. Lorenzen died at the age of 38 on July 3, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com By

After the news of former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen’s death on Wednesday, expressions of shock, sadness and appreciation flooded social media.

Lorenzen, 38, was remembered as a great football player and genuine personality. A sampling:

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Jared Peck
Jared Peck

Jared Peck, the Herald-Leader’s Digital Sports Writer, has been with the company as a writer and editor for more than 19 years.

  Comments  