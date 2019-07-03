Fans, friends mourn Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen on social media

Jared Lorenzen brought so much joy into our lives every Saturday he donned the blue & white. Played with so much passion and pride. This is a severe loss to all of BBN but more importantly to his close friends and family. God Bless everyone linked to J-Lo, praying for peace.
I'm so sad man. Jared Lorenzen was the first football player and quarterback I looked up to. My first ever UK game I attended was the game against Arkansas that went into 7 overtimes. I remember Jared turning and asking fans why they were leaving because they were going to miss
Man Jared Lorenzen always amazed even back in his days at Highlands playing at the Sweet 16 at how athletic he was at that size...And obviously something special on the gridiron. Awful news to hear about this death.
Jared Lorenzen, the former Kentucky quarterback whose oversized body, outsized talent and good-old-boy charm endeared him to UK fans and foes alike, died Wednesday at the age of 38 after years of health problems related to his weight, according to reports.
