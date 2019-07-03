Fans, friends mourn Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen on social media

A look at beloved Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen through the years. Lorenzen died at the age of 38 on July 3, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com

After the news of former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen’s death on Wednesday, expressions of shock, sadness and appreciation flooded social media.

Lorenzen, 38, was remembered as a great football player and genuine personality. A sampling:

Jared Lorenzen was one of the finest people I have known....a better person than a player. He was a huge part of our KSR family and an even larger part of the BBM family.



My heart is broken for his family and friends. God Bless the soul of our amazing friend — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019

Man I’m in Denver and I just got the news on Jared Lorenzen I’m lost for words BBN we lost a great man. Jesus keep his family in your arms. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) July 3, 2019

We are shocked and saddened by the passing of @FTHighlands graduate and former #BBN standout, Jared Lorenzen. Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends. — Fort Thomas Schools (@FTSchools) July 3, 2019

Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Jared Lorenzen Family! He will certainly be missed! https://t.co/abej8s8DYO — Craig Yeast (@CraigYeast) July 3, 2019

Jared Lorenzen was a warm, caring, deeply introspective man, totally committed to his family. He was really funny, too--and man, what an athlete. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) July 3, 2019

Man. RIP Jared Lorenzen. One of the most unique and kind-hearted teammates I ever had. Very very sad to see you go. — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) July 3, 2019

Jared Lorenzen was a joy to watch and cover as a player. But I’ll remember him most for being just a good, fun-loving guy. Gone way too soon. Rest easy 22. — Chip Cosby (@ChipCosby) July 3, 2019

Another gone too soon. Jared Lorenzen was a few years older than me and used to enjoy watching him sling the rock. Tough to fathom. Thoughts and prayers to his loved ones. #RIPJL — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) July 3, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Jared Lorenzen. His Ft. Thomas Highlands team knocked us out of the 1997 State Tournament in the semi-finals.



I know he was a great football player, he was also a great basketball player and person as well. https://t.co/IXSOstYtPY — J. R. VanHoose (@JRVanHoose) July 3, 2019

I know I will not be the last person to tweet out this amazing story by my friend @tommytomlinson. RIP Jared Lorenzen. https://t.co/EeF8zHfngV — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) July 3, 2019

Heartbreaking that Jared Lorenzen is gone. Forever one of my favorite players. He’s a big reason I fell in love with college football. There will never be another like him. RIP 22 — Clay Bollinger (@ClayBollinger) July 3, 2019

RIP Jared Lorenzen. Gone too soon. College football legend. pic.twitter.com/V92OfvsMfx — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 3, 2019

Statement just sent from Eli Manning on the passing of Jared Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/zzgNWuHqis — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019

Jared Lorenzen brought so much joy into our lives every Saturday he donned the blue & white. Played with so much passion and pride. This is a severe loss to all of BBN but more importantly to his close friends and family. God Bless everyone linked to J-Lo, praying for peace. — Jon Martin (@JMartJamboree) July 3, 2019

The passing of Jared Lorenzen really hitting me he was the first football jersey I had and the one who made me love Kentucky Football. Rest Easy! — Bryce Howard (@Brycehoward_15) July 3, 2019

I'm so sad man. Jared Lorenzen was the first football player and quarterback I looked up to. My first ever UK game I attended was the game against Arkansas that went into 7 overtimes. I remember Jared turning and asking fans why they were leaving because they were going to miss — Landon (@LandonTackett3) July 3, 2019

RIP Jared Lorenzen. One of the most unique, fun to watch athletes of my lifetime with an engaging, charismatic, self-deprecating personality to match. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) July 3, 2019

this is one of the saddest days for the #bbn



jared lorenzen was one of a kind and made everyone feel like they were his friend.



we lost a great one today. https://t.co/zY1USxOqc4 — Jon (@jonheheman) July 3, 2019