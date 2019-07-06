It’s a UK/Pelicans reunion in L.A.: Cousins, Rondo joining Davis with Lakers

Davis on Hall of Fame induction: ‘I never thought it would be possible’ Former Kentucky men's basketball player Anthony Davis gives his reaction to being inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Kentucky men's basketball player Anthony Davis gives his reaction to being inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

The band is getting back together.

Former Kentucky stars Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo teamed up two seasons ago with the New Orleans Pelicans in a campaign that was derailed by Cousins’ Achilles injury.

Now, after Cousins and Rondo agreed to free-agent deals with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, they’ll team up with LeBron James in pursuit of an NBA championship.

ESPN reported that Cousins agreed to a one-year deal while Rondo’s is for two seasons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN that Cousins’ deal is worth $2.3 million,” ESPN reported. “Cousins and Rondo ($2.6M) are returning on minimum deals, with Rondo holding a player option for the second year.

“The Miami Heat had interest in Cousins, but several Lakers players — including his former New Orleans Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis — helped convince him to join the Lakers, league sources said.”

L.A. was forced to switch gears after Kawhi Leonard agreed to sign with the Clippers early Saturday morning.

The Lakers are expected to close a deal Saturday that will bring them Davis in exchange for players and draft picks.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points in 30 games with Golden State last season. He was also slowed in the playoffs by a quadriceps injury.

Rondo averaged 9.2 points and 8.0 assists for the Lakers last season.

The Lakers have also reportedly agreed to deal with guard Quinn Cook, another player from that 2017-18 Pelicans squad, and JaVale McGee.

Cook and the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal; McGee will get a two-year contract for $8.5 million, according to Los Angeles Times sources.