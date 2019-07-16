What are Josh Allen, Benny Snell and other ex-Cats rated in Madden 20 video game?

Who will Mark Stoops miss more, Benny Snell or Josh Allen? After his team's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked which of his stars will he miss most -- Benny Snell or Josh Allen? UK finished the season 10-3. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After his team's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked which of his stars will he miss most -- Benny Snell or Josh Allen? UK finished the season 10-3.

Josh Allen is one of the highest-rated rookies in the Madden NFL 20 video game, and the former University of Kentucky star is already setting his sights on the game’s highest rating.

Set to suit up with the Jacksonville Jaguars for his first pro season, Allen is rated a 77 overall out of 99, which ranks him fourth among the rookie class.

“The Kentucky product has been hailed for his combination of size, speed and explosiveness, and that’s reflected in his ratings,” according to EA Sports, the video game’s creator.

While his overall rating doesn’t jump off the page, his speed rating of 86 is fourth among all NFL players at his position. He also has a high acceleration rating of 88, slotting him sixth among left ends.

Only four NFL players have a 99 rating in the video game — Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner, Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears and Houston Texan DeAndre Hopkins. Allen hopes to see his name listed among those players with the coveted 99 rating.

“One Day,” Allen tweeted in a response to the game’s announcement of the top-ranked players.

Allen did not comment on his 77 rating, but his UK teammate Benny Snell did. Snell, a fourth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was rated a 69 in Madden.

While most NFL players would like to see their Madden rating higher than what it is, Snell was not displeased with his.

“Madden did not do me wrong,” Snell said in an EA Sports video showing rookies reacting to their ratings. “They did me justice, baby.”

Madden ratings can be updated throughout the season depending on the player’s in-game performances.

Lonnie Johnson, now with the Houston Texans, is rated a 68, as is Tampa Bay’s Mike Edwards. Another former Wildcat, George Asafo-Adjei with the New York Giants, is rated a 59 in his first Madden appearance.

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson has the highest mark among former Wildcats, as he has an overall rating of 85. He’s the seventh-highest rated middle linebacker in the video game.

“I see the @EAMaddenNFL rating...but I still need a little more,” Williamson posted on Twitter Monday.

I see the @EAMaddenNFL rating...but I still need a little more. ‍♂️ — Avery Williamson (@AWilliamson54) July 15, 2019

Randall Cobb, now with the Dallas Cowboys after spending the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, is rated 82, and both Danny Trevathan and Larry Warford have 80 ratings.

Madden NFL 20, featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the cover, will be in stores Aug. 2