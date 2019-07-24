Report: Ex-Cat Isaac Humphries agrees to NBA deal

Rugby helped Isaac Humphries’ basketball Kentucky freshman center Isaac Humphries says playing rugby back home in Australia has helped him with the contact and rough play in basketball. Humphries had six rebounds and two blocked shots in UK's 80-70 win over Tennessee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky freshman center Isaac Humphries says playing rugby back home in Australia has helped him with the contact and rough play in basketball. Humphries had six rebounds and two blocked shots in UK's 80-70 win over Tennessee.







Former University of Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries will get another shot at making an NBA roster this fall, according to a report Wednesday.

Olgun Uluc of Fox Sports Australia, citing sources, reported that Humphries has agreed to a contract with Orlando that will allow him a chance to earn a roster spot with the NBA team in training camp or play for the Magic’s G League affiliate.

Humphries, a native of Australia who played two seasons at UK in 2015-16 and 2016-17, played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the recently completed NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Humphries’ NBA career to date consists of five games at the end of last season with the Atlanta Hawks. He started one, averaged 11.2 minutes per game and put up 3.0 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Humphries, 21, spent the bulk of last season playing for the Hawks’ G League affiliate in Erie, Pa., where he started 34 of the 46 games in which he saw action. The 7-foot Humphries averaged 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Humphries spent the 2017-18 season playing professionally in Australia.