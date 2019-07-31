Ex-Cats

Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2019 season)

Benny Snell hosts football camp for kids at Lexington Catholic High School

Former Kentucky running back Benny Snell returned to Lexington from his training with the Pittsburgh Steelers to host the Snell Yeah Camp for children at Lexington Catholic High School on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. By
Up Next
Former Kentucky running back Benny Snell returned to Lexington from his training with the Pittsburgh Steelers to host the Snell Yeah Camp for children at Lexington Catholic High School on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. By

(Note: Updated on July 31, 2019)

Former UK players in the NFL (alphabetically)

(Note: Years at Kentucky in parentheses)

Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-18)

George Asafo-Adjei, OT, New York Giants (2015-18)

Jeff Badet, WR, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16)

Derrick Baity, CB, Houston Texans (2015-18)

Dorian Baker, WR, Cleveland Browns (2014-18)

Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (2008-10)

C.J. Conrad, TE, New York Giants (2015-18)

Bud Dupree, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2011-14)

Mike Edwards, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18)

Farrington Huguenin, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-15)

Lonnie Johnson, CB, Houston Texans (2017-18)

Corey Peters, DT, Arizona Cardinals (2006-09)

Za’Darius Smith, LB, Green Bay Packers (2013-14)

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-18)

Bunchy Stallings, G, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-18)

Jon Toth, C, New York Jets (2012-16)

Danny Trevathan, LB, Chicago Bears (2008-11)

Larry Warford, G, New Orleans Saints (2019-12)

Chris Westry, CB, Dallas Cowboys (2015-18)

Avery Williamson, LB, New York Jets (2010-13)

Wesley Woodyard, LB, Tennessee Titans (2005-07)

Former UK players in the NFL (by team)

Arizona Cardinals: Corey Peters (DT).

Atlanta Falcons: None.

Baltimore Ravens: None.

Buffalo Bills: None.

Carolina Panthers: None.

Chicago Bears: Danny Trevathan (LB).

Cincinnati Bengals: None.

Cleveland Browns: Dorian Baker (WR).

Dallas Cowboys: Randall Cobb (WR), Chris Westry (CB).

Denver Broncos: None.

Detroit Lions: None.

Green Bay Packers: Za’Darius Smith (LB).

Houston Texans: Derrick Baity (CB), Lonnie Johnson (CB).

Indianapolis Colts: None.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen (DE), Bunchy Stallings (G).

Kansas City Chiefs: None.

Los Angeles Chargers: None.

Los Angeles Rams: None.

Miami Dolphins: None.

Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Badet (WR).

New England Patriots: None.

New Orleans Saints: Larry Warford (G).

New York Giants: George Asafo-Adjei (OT), C.J. Conrad (TE).

New York Jets: Jon Toth (C), Avery Williamson (LB).

Oakland Raiders: None.

Philadelphia Eagles: None.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Bud Dupree (LB), Benny Snell (RB).

San Francisco 49ers: None.

Seattle Seahawks: None.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Edwards (S), Farrington Huguenin (LB).

Tennessee Titans: Wesley Woodyard (LB).

Washington Redskins: None.

Profile Image of Dennis Varney
Dennis Varney
Dennis Varney is the assistant sports editor for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He is a Pike County native and Western Kentucky alum. He has also worked at The Times of Northwest Indiana, The Seattle Times and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
  Comments  