Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2019 season)
(Note: Updated on July 31, 2019)
Former UK players in the NFL (alphabetically)
(Note: Years at Kentucky in parentheses)
Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-18)
George Asafo-Adjei, OT, New York Giants (2015-18)
Jeff Badet, WR, Minnesota Vikings (2013-16)
Derrick Baity, CB, Houston Texans (2015-18)
Dorian Baker, WR, Cleveland Browns (2014-18)
Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (2008-10)
C.J. Conrad, TE, New York Giants (2015-18)
Bud Dupree, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2011-14)
Mike Edwards, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18)
Farrington Huguenin, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-15)
Lonnie Johnson, CB, Houston Texans (2017-18)
Corey Peters, DT, Arizona Cardinals (2006-09)
Za’Darius Smith, LB, Green Bay Packers (2013-14)
Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-18)
Bunchy Stallings, G, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-18)
Jon Toth, C, New York Jets (2012-16)
Danny Trevathan, LB, Chicago Bears (2008-11)
Larry Warford, G, New Orleans Saints (2019-12)
Chris Westry, CB, Dallas Cowboys (2015-18)
Avery Williamson, LB, New York Jets (2010-13)
Wesley Woodyard, LB, Tennessee Titans (2005-07)
Former UK players in the NFL (by team)
Arizona Cardinals: Corey Peters (DT).
Atlanta Falcons: None.
Baltimore Ravens: None.
Buffalo Bills: None.
Carolina Panthers: None.
Chicago Bears: Danny Trevathan (LB).
Cincinnati Bengals: None.
Cleveland Browns: Dorian Baker (WR).
Dallas Cowboys: Randall Cobb (WR), Chris Westry (CB).
Denver Broncos: None.
Detroit Lions: None.
Green Bay Packers: Za’Darius Smith (LB).
Houston Texans: Derrick Baity (CB), Lonnie Johnson (CB).
Indianapolis Colts: None.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen (DE), Bunchy Stallings (G).
Kansas City Chiefs: None.
Los Angeles Chargers: None.
Los Angeles Rams: None.
Miami Dolphins: None.
Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Badet (WR).
New England Patriots: None.
New Orleans Saints: Larry Warford (G).
New York Giants: George Asafo-Adjei (OT), C.J. Conrad (TE).
New York Jets: Jon Toth (C), Avery Williamson (LB).
Oakland Raiders: None.
Philadelphia Eagles: None.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Bud Dupree (LB), Benny Snell (RB).
San Francisco 49ers: None.
Seattle Seahawks: None.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Edwards (S), Farrington Huguenin (LB).
Tennessee Titans: Wesley Woodyard (LB).
Washington Redskins: None.
