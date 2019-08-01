Former Kentucky star Patrick Patterson on the move. Next stop reportedly L.A.

Patrick Patterson has played for four teams across nine NBA seasons. AP

Former University of Kentucky basketball standout Patrick Patterson is headed for his fifth NBA franchise.

The 6-foot-9 Patterson, who scored 1,564 points across three seasons at UK from 2007-2010, agreed to a buyout on the final season of his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a report Thursday by ESPN. Patterson will become a free agent and intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, the report said.

Patterson, who was drafted No. 14 overall by the Houston Rockets in 2010, has also played for the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during a nine-year NBA career.

In Los Angeles, Patterson would join one of the league’s most talked about franchises. The Clippers recently acquired All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and immediately were considered a favorite to win the 2020 NBA championship.

Patterson, 30, spent two seasons with Oklahoma City. He appeared in 145 games and averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.

Patterson originally was expected to be Oklahoma City’s starting power forward heading into the 2017-18 season, but the Thunder traded for Carmelo Anthony, moving Patterson to a reserve role. The younger, more athletic Jerami Grant emerged that season and eventually took over the starting job early in the 2018-19 season. Patterson got regular minutes the first half of the season, but the Thunder added Markieff Morris in February, taking Patterson out of the rotation.

In his final season with the Thunder, Patterson averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 63 games while shooting 37 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range.

For his career, Patterson is averaging 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.8 minutes per game.