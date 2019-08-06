Former UK DB Lonnie Johnson tossed from NFL practice over hit. ‘That was unnecessary.’

Lonnie Johnson: A look back at the Kentucky cornerback’s 2018 season Highlights from University of Kentucky football cornerback Lonnie Johnson's 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from University of Kentucky football cornerback Lonnie Johnson's 2018 season.

Former University of Kentucky defensive back Lonnie Johnson showed off his tackling skills in a joint practice for his Houston Texans squad against the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

The only problem ... they were during non-tackling drills.

The two hard hits from Johnson led to him being tossed from the practice Tuesday. The two teams will practice against one another again Tuesday, which could be a hostile atmosphere.

According to the Houston Chronicle, a hit by Johnson on Green Bay tight end Jace Sternberger knocked the helmet off the Packer. Johnson then flexed over Sternberger, who was down on the ground.

This led to a brief scrap between the two teams, who will play each other in a preseason game Thursday. Video of the skirmish was captured by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

The #Packers and #Texans got into joint practice fight, but it got broken up pretty quickly.



It was rookie on rookie crime, Packers TE Jace Sternberger was hit hard by Texans CB Lonnie Johnson and then flexed over him.pic.twitter.com/iIXxfBzWzY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2019

But Johnson, the Texans’ second-round draft pick, was not done. He later had a big hit on receiver/returner Trevor Davis and forced Texans head coach Bill O’Brien to remove the former Wildcat from the practice, ESPN reported.

O’Brien called it “not a big deal.”

“It’s just a play that developed over there and it was time for Lonnie to head to the showers,” the Texans coach said, according to KHOU-TV.

Players for the Packers thought the hits from Johnson crossed the line.

“That was unnecessary,” Packers receiver Davante Adams said, according to WBAY-TV. “We are in practice. We have plenty of time for that. You can do it in the games and get fined. You can be a coward and do stuff like that in practice — it’s not a good look.”

Billy Turner, an offensive linemen for the Packers, laid out a warning of possible things to come if those kind of plays continue.

“If they want to play like that and they want to take side shots which we were told wasn’t going to happen ... you know what, then you gonna keep seeing some of your players out there getting laid out in the middle of the field like they laid 87 (Sternberger) out,” Turner said, according to WBAY-TV.

Sternberger was evaluated from a concussion and returned to practice, but Davis did not, ESPN reported.

Johnson didn’t apologize in a Twitter post, but instead said, “Not trying to hurt nobody just wanna be great.”

He even posted a picture on Instagram of him flexing over Sternberger.

“Gotta drop on this flexing ... #itsfootball,” Johnson wrote.