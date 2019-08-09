Former UK football star Benny Snell makes crucial play in NFL debut with Steelers

Former University of Kentucky running back Benny Snell made his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener against Tampa Bay on Friday night. AP

Former University of Kentucky football star Benny Snell got his first taste of live-game action in the NFL on Friday night and the record-setting rookie made a big impact.

Snell made his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 30-28 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener for both teams. He made the key play on a scoring drive that put the Steelers ahead 27-16 early in the fourth quarter. With Pittsburgh facing 3rd and 20 in Tampa Bay territory, Snell caught a short pass and turned it into a 20-yard gain for a first down. Two plays later, rookie receiver Tevin Jones caught an 8-yard touchdown from Devlin Hodges.

Snell saw plenty of snaps on Friday but it was tough sledding for him in the running game. He rushed 13 times for 26 yards with a long of five yards. He also caught two passes for a total of 25 yards and played on the kickoff team most of the night.

After becoming UK’s career leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and 100-yard games, Snell skipped his final year of eligibility with the Wildcats and was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He entered Friday’s game listed third on Pittsburgh’s running back depth chart behind James Conner and Jaylen Samuels.

Snell’s UK teammate, safety Mike Edwards, also made his NFL debut on Friday. Edwards, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of this year’s draft, made two tackles.

The Steelers next host the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. They’ll kick off the regular season on Sept. 8 at defending Super Bowl champion New England. That game will be nationally televised on NBC at 8:20 p.m.