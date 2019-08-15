Another injury for hard-luck DeMarcus Cousins. Lakers center reportedly has torn ACL.

DeMarcus Cousins back in Lexington Former Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins returns to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament and talks about his team and calling in former UK teammate Daniel Orton to help the squad. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins returns to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament and talks about his team and calling in former UK teammate Daniel Orton to help the squad.

Former University of Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn ACL, according to a report Wednesday.

Shams Charania, lead NBA writer for The Athletic and Stadium, reported that the Los Angeles Lakers center was undergoing final tests that would confirm the knee injury.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cousins bumped knees with another player during training in Las Vegas.

Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers this offseason, joining a team that includes former UK star Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cousins, 29, spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 regular-season games. He fought through a quadriceps injury suffered during his second career playoff game and wound up returning in time to contribute for the Warriors in the NBA Finals. He averaged 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in eight postseason games.

Cousins, who previously was a teammate of Davis in New Orleans, suffered a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2017-18 season with the Pelicans.

Across nine NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans and Golden State, Cousins has averaged 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. The 6-foot-11 Cousins is a four-time NBA All-Star.

Before Sacramento chose him No. 5 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins played one season at Kentucky in 2009-10, helping lead the Wildcats to an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight while averaging 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

This summer, the Herald-Leader voted Cousins one of the top 10 UK players during the John Calipari era and one of the top 10 NBA players under Calipari’s watch at Kentucky.

Cousins returned to Lexington last month as the general manager of a team in The Basketball Tournament, a $2 million event that brought eight teams to Kentucky for a weekend regional. At the time, Cousins was in good spirits.

“It feels good to be back (in Lexington). I feel like an 18-year-old kid again,” Cousins told the Herald-Leader’s Jared Peck. “I’m super excited for this opportunity for not only myself, but the guys who are actually putting in work on the floor — exciting times ahead.”

Cousins’ team won the Lexington Regional but was later eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 64-team tournament.