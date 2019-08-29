Ex-Cats
Former Kentucky track star McLaughlin claims international trophy plus a huge payday
UK track sensation Sydney McLaughlin wants to be ‘one of the world’s best’
Former University of Kentucky track star Sydney McLaughlin made national waves during her phenomenal one-year run with the Wildcats. Now, she’s turning heads on the international stage.
McLaughlin, 20, bested a talented field to win the 400-meter hurdles at the Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, beating out the event’s world record holder. With the victory, her first in a Diamond League finals race, McLaughlin secured a spot in next month’s world championships in Qatar along with a $50,000 prize.
Team USA swept all three podium spots in the event. McLaughlin pulled away early and won with a time of :52.85 seconds, more than a full second ahead of second-place Shamier Little, the 2015 world silver medalist. It’s McLaughlin’s second-fastest finish in the 400. She broke the collegiate record with a time of :52.75 to win the Southeastern Conference title as a freshman.
“We have a great team in the USA,” McLaughlin said after Thursday’s race. “I am absolutely shocked and amazed.”
Finishing third with a time of :54.13 was Dalilah Muhammad, who won gold in the event in the 2016 Olympic Games and set the world record time of :52.20 at this year’s U.S. Championships. McLaughlin finished second in that race.
