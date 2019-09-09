Ex-Cats

For a (very) brief moment, former Kentucky player Enes Kanter was a WWE champion

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. By
Up Next
Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. By

For a brief moment, former Kentucky Wildcat Enes Kanter was a champion.

Kanter, who signed with the Boston Celtics this summer, won the World Wrestling Entertainment 24/7 championship Monday night before having it quickly taken from him by R-Truth, an actual professional wrestler from whom minutes earlier he claimed the belt.

Confused? The WWE 24/7 Championship is a title the sports entertainment company established in May that is subject to a “24/7” rule — bouts in defense of the title can be defended at any time and anywhere as long as a WWE official is present.

Kanter, a noted wrestling fan who entered to The Undertaker theme during his Big Blue Madness introduction back in 2010, after securing the belt unveiled a Boston Celtics jersey underneath his in-ring ensemble. He taunted patrons in the arena — the match took place at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks’ home arena — briefly before R-Truth reclaimed the title.

About an hour after the match Kanter tweeted out an image of himself holding the belt.

“I’m the FUTURE @WWE,” Kanter wrote.

Kanter is entering his ninth NBA season. He’s averaged 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over his career.

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore is in his first year covering the University of Kentucky football team and in his fifth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music.
  Comments  