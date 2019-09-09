For a (very) brief moment, former Kentucky player Enes Kanter was a WWE champion

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

For a brief moment, former Kentucky Wildcat Enes Kanter was a champion.

Kanter, who signed with the Boston Celtics this summer, won the World Wrestling Entertainment 24/7 championship Monday night before having it quickly taken from him by R-Truth, an actual professional wrestler from whom minutes earlier he claimed the belt.

Confused? The WWE 24/7 Championship is a title the sports entertainment company established in May that is subject to a “24/7” rule — bouts in defense of the title can be defended at any time and anywhere as long as a WWE official is present.

Kanter, a noted wrestling fan who entered to The Undertaker theme during his Big Blue Madness introduction back in 2010, after securing the belt unveiled a Boston Celtics jersey underneath his in-ring ensemble. He taunted patrons in the arena — the match took place at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks’ home arena — briefly before R-Truth reclaimed the title.

About an hour after the match Kanter tweeted out an image of himself holding the belt.

“I’m the FUTURE @WWE,” Kanter wrote.

Kanter is entering his ninth NBA season. He’s averaged 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over his career.