Bam Adebayo to take on Kobayashi in cheeseburger-eating contest

If Bam Adebayo hasn’t beefed up enough this offseason, the Miami Heat center will get another opportunity Wednesday.

Adebayo will be among the celebrities competing against competitive-eating legend Kobayashi in a cheeseburger-eating contest in Pinecrest, just outside of Miami.

Wednesday’s event, which begins at 11 a.m. and is being promoted by BurgerFi and Feeding South Florida, comes as part of Hunger Action Month. In addition to Adebayo and Guinness world-record holder Takeru Kobayashi, the event will feature former Miami Hurricanes great and NFL star Russell Maryland.

The competitors will tackle six single BurgerFi Cheeseburgers with Kraft-Heinz signature Mayochup (ketchup, mayonnaise and a special blend of spices), while Kobayashi will take on 18 single BurgerFi cheeseburgers in the five-minute contest. BurgerFi will donate $100 for every cheeseburger eaten — up to $5,000 — to Feeding South Florida.

Adebayo, 22, is expected to emerge as the Heat’s full-time starting center this season, with the offseason trade of Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Adebayo should have ample time to work off Wednesday’s potential added weight, with the Heat not opening training camp until Oct. 1.