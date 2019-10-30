Drug citation against Benny Snell dropped, but he still could face NFL discipline

A marijuana citation filed against former University of Kentucky running back Benny Snell in August has been dismissed according to media reports.

The Pittsburgh Steeler could still face disciplinary action from the NFL.

Snell was stopped by a Harrison County Ohio deputy Aug. 30 after allegedly driving 68 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the Harrison News Herald. The deputy smelled marijuana, and when he asked Snell about it, the running back admitted to smoking “marijuana approximately 20 minutes” prior to being pulled over.

After initially claiming he did not have any marijuana in the vehicle, Snell admitted to having a baggie of marijuana and a licensed 9 mm Glock handgun, the Harrison News Herald reported. The baggie had 2.76 grams of marijuana in it, the newspaper reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Snell paid the speeding fines, but the pot charge was withdrawn, which is common practice in Ohio for small amounts of marijuana, an assistant prosecuting attorney told the Tribune-Review. A Steelers spokesperson told the Tribune-Review the team alerted the NFL office when it learned of the incident.

Marijuana use by NFL players is not allowed by the league, but players are pushing for the NFL to soften its stance. Players are currently subject to discipline from the league even if illegal possession of drugs does not result in a criminal conviction, according to the league’s personal code of conduct.

Snell has ran for 118 yards on 28 carries as a backup running back for the Steelers this season. In a Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month, he ran for 75 yards and caught his first NFL reception, for 14 yards.

He injured his knee in the Steelers victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday. He will be limited in practice early in the week, and as a result, possibly not play in the next game, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

“(Snell) is the type of guy that, if he gets limited — because of youth and inexperience — it may affect his availability,” Tomlin said, according to ESPN.