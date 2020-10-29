Reports: Arrest warrant issued for former UK player and Evansville coach Walter McCarty

Former University of Kentucky basketball star Walter McCarty has run into more trouble.

A warrant was issued for McCarty’s arrest in his hometown of Evansville, Ind., on Thursday after he failed to make a required court appearance, according to multiple media reports.

McCarty, the former men’s basketball head coach at the University of Evansville, was ordered to appear in court Thursday morning as part of a civil suit filed by Old National Bank alleging he defaulted on a loan, according to the Evansville Courier & Press. The report says McCarty faces an additional court order next month involving a second bank. McCarty reportedly owes the two banks in excess of $120,000, all told.

McCarty, 46, was fired as Evansville head coach last January after an investigation by a national law firm into reports of alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the university’s Title IX policy.

McCarty reached his zenith as a head coach when he led the untouted Purple Aces into Rupp Arena last Nov. 12 and upset then-No. 1-ranked Kentucky, 67-64.

McCarty said afterward the win was one of the crowning achievements of his career as a player or a coach.

“This is at the top. To be able to come back home and play against the No. 1 team in the country and to be able to perform the way we did. I don’t know if anything else matches this other than winning a national championship.”

McCarty was 20-25 in one-plus seasons as head coach at Evansville, his first head coaching job after several years as a college and pro assistant.

McCarty, a native of Evansville, played for Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team before a 10-year NBA career that included time with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to his return to Evansville, McCarty was an assistant coach for the Celtics. He coached previously under Rick Pitino at the University of Louisville.