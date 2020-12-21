Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Ex-Cats

Former Kentucky players on NBA rosters (2020-21 season)

(Note: Updated on Dec. 21, 2020)

Former UK players in the NBA (alphabetically)

(Years at Kentucky in parentheses)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (2016-17)

Eric Bledsoe, New Orleans Pelicans (2009-10)

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (2014-15)

Willie Cauley-Stein, Dallas Mavericks (2012-15)

DeMarcus Cousins, Houston Rockets (2009-10)

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12)

Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-18)

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (2016-17)

Wenyen Gabriel, New Orleans Pelicans (2016-18)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-18)

Ashton Hagans, Minnesota Timberwolves (2018-20)—two-way contract

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (2018-19)

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (2018-19)

Enes Kanter, Portland Trail Blazers (2010-11)

Kevin Knox, New York Knicks (2017-18)

Trey Lyles, San Antonio Spurs (2014-15)

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20)

Darius Miller, Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-12)

Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets (2016-17)

Mychal Mulder, Golden State Warriors (2015-17)

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets (2015-16)

Nerlens Noel, New York Knicks (2012-13)

Patrick Patterson, Los Angeles Clippers (2007-10)

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (2018-20)

Julius Randle, New York Knicks (2013-14)

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (2017-20)

Rajon Rondo, Atlanta Hawks (2004-06)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15)

Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves (2017-18)

John Wall, Houston Rockets (2009-10)

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets (2017-19)

Profile Image of Dennis Varney
Dennis Varney
Dennis Varney is the assistant sports editor for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He is a Pike County native and Western Kentucky alum. He has also worked at The Times of Northwest Indiana, The Seattle Times and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
