Ex-Cats
Former Kentucky players on NBA rosters (2020-21 season)
(Note: Updated on Dec. 21, 2020)
Former UK players in the NBA (alphabetically)
(Years at Kentucky in parentheses)
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (2016-17)
Eric Bledsoe, New Orleans Pelicans (2009-10)
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (2014-15)
Willie Cauley-Stein, Dallas Mavericks (2012-15)
DeMarcus Cousins, Houston Rockets (2009-10)
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12)
Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-18)
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (2016-17)
Wenyen Gabriel, New Orleans Pelicans (2016-18)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-18)
Ashton Hagans, Minnesota Timberwolves (2018-20)—two-way contract
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (2018-19)
Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (2018-19)
Enes Kanter, Portland Trail Blazers (2010-11)
Kevin Knox, New York Knicks (2017-18)
Trey Lyles, San Antonio Spurs (2014-15)
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20)
Darius Miller, Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-12)
Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets (2016-17)
Mychal Mulder, Golden State Warriors (2015-17)
Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets (2015-16)
Nerlens Noel, New York Knicks (2012-13)
Patrick Patterson, Los Angeles Clippers (2007-10)
Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (2018-20)
Julius Randle, New York Knicks (2013-14)
Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (2017-20)
Rajon Rondo, Atlanta Hawks (2004-06)
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15)
Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves (2017-18)
John Wall, Houston Rockets (2009-10)
PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets (2017-19)
Comments