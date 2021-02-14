Former Kentucky player Johnny Juzang scores career-high 32 for UCLA

UCLA’s Johnny Juzang (3) slipped past Washington’s Jamal Bey during the second half Saturday. Juzang is averaging 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season. AP

Johnny Juzang scored 21 of his career-high 32 points in the first half, and UCLA snapped a two-game losing streak by holding off Washington 64-61 on Saturday night in Seattle.

Juzang was the entirety of UCLA’s offense in the first half, and the transfer from Kentucky got just enough help from teammates over the final 20 minutes to hold off Washington’s late rally. Juzang made 12 of 23 shots and also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Juzang said he hopes the win can build momentum for the final few weeks of the regular season after the Bruins suffered consecutive losses to Southern Cal and Washington State.

“Let’s change the course of the rest of the season,” Juzang said. “Just kind of a mentality, intensity level, team focus and togetherness, that was the biggest takeaway from tonight.”

Washington’s Quade Green, another former Kentucky player, missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer trying to force overtime. Green finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (4-16, 2-12 Pac-12).

UCLA (14-5, 10-3 Pac-12) had lost three of four after starting conference play 8-0.

“The coaches had things to say to get us in the right mind frame and going in the right direction,” Juzang said. “I think the biggest part was everybody was now on the same exact page, because you’re in a sink or swim situation with the postseason.”