Two former Kentucky Wildcats named reserves for NBA All-Star Game

The list of former Kentucky basketball stars who have made a strong case to be named NBA All-Stars this season is long.

And two earned that honor Tuesday when it was announced that the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis and the New York Knicks’ Julius Randle were chosen as reserves by the league’s head coaches.

Davis is an All-Star for the eighth time (he was the game’s MVP in 2017). His status for this year’s game on March 7 in Atlanta is in doubt, though, as he has been sidelined by a right calf strain. Davis has averaged 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocked shots this season. He ranks 24th in the league in scoring, 19th in rebounding and sixth in blocks.

Randle is an All-Star for the first time. In his second season with the Knicks, Randle is averaging 23.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists; all of those are career highs. New York (15-16 through Monday’s games) is also a surprise at seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Randle ranks second in the league in minutes (36.8), 21st in scoring, 12th in rebounding and 28th in assists.

Another player with Kentucky connections, former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, was also named an All-Star reserve. It’s his second straight season earning the honor. Mitchell is averaging 24.5 points and 5.2 assists per game, with both stats up slightly from last year.

Joining Davis and Mitchell among Western Conference All-Stars are starters LeBron James (Lakers), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Luka Dončić (Mavericks), Nikola Jokić (Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Spurs) and reserves Chris Paul (Suns), Paul George (Clippers), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Rudy Gobert (Jazz) and Zion Williamson (Pelicans).

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis, center, grabbed a rebound away from the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, left, and Jonas Valanciunas on Feb. 12. Davis was named an NBA All-Star for the eighth time on Tuesday night. Mark J. Terrill AP

Eastern Conference All-Stars in addition to Randle include starters Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Kevin Durant (Nets), Joel Embiid (76ers) and Kyrie Irving (Nets) and reserves James Harden (Nets), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Ben Simmons (76ers) and Nikola Vucevic (Magic).

James and Durant will serve as captains for a Team LeBron vs. Team Durant matchup and draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. The NBA All-Star Draft is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on TNT.

The All-Star Game will be played at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, with coverage on TNT.

Snubs?

Which former Kentucky stars had the best cases for All-Star consideration but didn’t make it?

▪ Devin Booker is 16th in the league in scoring at 24.7 points per game. Booker, a one-time All-Star whose case had been hampered in previous seasons by the Phoenix Suns’ meager win totals, has helped lead the team to a 20-10 start (fourth in the Western Conference). He’s also averaging 4.3 assists and shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range and 84.8 percent from the free-throw line.

The Suns’ Devin Booker (1) drove to the basket in front of the Pelicans’ Josh Hart (3) and Kira Lewis Jr. (13) on Feb. 19. Phoenix is having its best season of Booker’s career, but the former Kentucky player was not selected to the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Gerald Herbert AP

▪ Bam Adebayo, who was an All-Star last season for the first time, has improved his scoring average from 15.9 to 19.6 points per game but the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat have struggled to a 14-17 record (10th in the East). Adebayo is also averaging 9.5 rebounds (14th in the league) and 5.5 assists (27th) while shooting 57.2 percent from the field and 84.4 percent from the free-throw line.

▪ Jamal Murray missed out on becoming a first-time All-Star. He’s averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals to go with 4.4 assists for the Denver Nuggets, seventh in the West at 16-14. Murray is shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range and 81.1 percent from the free-throw line while averaging 35.0 minutes per game (16th in the league).

▪ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is another ex-Cat having a career year who hasn’t been an All-Star yet. He’s averaging 22.8 points (23rd in the league) and 6.5 assists (17th) with both stats far above his sophomore season in the league. He’s also shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range for the 12-19 Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers’ LeBron James, center, had his shot blocked by the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, right, as guard Kendrick Nunn also defended on Feb. 20. Adebayo was named an All-Star for the first time last season but did not make the cut this year. Mark J. Terrill AP

▪ The Sacramento Kings’ 12-18 record didn’t help De’Aaron Fox’s case. The fourth-year point guard who has yet to be named an All-Star is averaging career highs in points (22.3; 25th in the league) and assists (7.1; 12th).

One more miss

Ja Morant, last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, also missed out on becoming a first-time All-Star. The former Murray State standout is averaging 19.1 points, 7.9 assists (10th in the league) and 3.2 rebounds for the Memphis Grizzlies.

A few more stats

▪ Karl-Anthony Towns, limited to 11 games so far this season because of injuries and a COVID-19 diagnosis, is averaging 22.2 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves. John Wall has returned from multiple injuries to average 20.2 points and 6.3 assists for the Houston Rockets.

▪ While not in the conversation for an All-Star nod, a couple of former Wildcats are among the league leaders in individual categories:

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Enes Kanter is ninth in rebounding at 11.3 per game. DeMarcus Cousins, who was waived by the Rockets on Tuesday, averaged 7.6 boards (28th in the league).

The New York Knicks’ Nerlens Noel is fifth in blocked shots at 1.9 per game while the Charlotte Hornets’ PJ Washington is 19th with 1.2.