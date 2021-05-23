Lakers’ Anthony Davis focused only on winning: ‘I have nothing to prove to anyone’

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, dunked as Warriors forward Kent Bazemore defended during the second half their Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday. AP

Anthony Davis isn’t preoccupied with his calf.

He’s going to fall. He’s going to dive. His limbs are going to flail as he slides across the court after contact, or after loose balls. Or leaping for the kinds of blocked shots he made in college, or the kinds of blocks he made two weeks ago the last time the Los Angeles Lakers played the Phoenix Suns.

Maybe that style gives fans anxiety, so shortly after Davis returned from a 30-game injury absence, but he can’t let that get to his head.

“That’s the way I play,” Davis told Southern California News Group in an exclusive interview on the eve of their best-of-seven first-round series, which began Sunday afternoon. “If I didn’t play that way, I wouldn’t be the player I am.”

As long as superstars are in postseason series, there will be constant referendums in the court of public opinion. This season, Davis, 28, is a proven winner, looking to repeat as an NBA champion rather than hunting his first ring. But as LeBron James, a four-time title-winner and four-time Finals MVP knows, people are always expecting more.

For Davis, another ring would meet some of those expectations, but another part is harder to quantify. There are critics who see the former University of Kentucky basketball star’s slow-paced recovery, his desire to play power forward instead of center during the regular season, frequent trips to the locker room — and then they whisper words under their breath. Sometimes, it seems the Lakers hear these words, too, as reserve guard Alex Caruso noted after Davis scored 42 points in a victory over the Suns on May 9.

“I know I’ve heard a lot of chit-chat, some tweets, some words around the world about, ‘A.D.’s so soft, and he’s falling all over the place,’” Caruso said during a postgame walk-off interview on Spectrum SportsNet. “Guys gotta understand they just gotta give him a couple days, a couple games to get his feet under him. The beast is waking up.”

And Davis, what does he think about people who say he’s soft? He doesn’t think about them at all.

“I don’t give a (expletive) — it’s as simple as that,” he said. “If there are people who say that, most of them probably never were in the game. I really don’t care.”

If anything, those close to Davis say, this season has been a dedication of resilience and dogged patience for the eight-time All-Star as much as anyone else. And the Lakers are hopeful that the “beast” is already awake, ready to make the same kind of postseason impact he made last season. The only person he’s winning to please, at this point, is himself.

The fact that Davis has shown that side of himself in recent weeks — averaging 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last six games — feels like success when looking at the bigger picture, according to assistant coach Mike Penberthy who has worked with Davis since his New Orleans days. The Lakers’ strategy with Davis after a shorter, two-month offseason was to give him the chance to slow-build to full strength physically.

Adapting a ramp-up strategy inspired by Phil Jackson’s approach with the 2000-01 Lakers that Penberthy played on, he drew up a plan to use games to get in shape, then blend in the workouts that Davis would have typically done during the summer in January and February, with the goal of being in true game-shape by March.

Davis’ relatively slow start to the season (albeit with a memorable 37-point effort in his native Chicago) reflected that conservative approach, trying to make the most of the minimal time off. But the wrench in the plan was Davis’ calf injury, which first became an issue in early February causing him to miss two games, then set off alarms when he fell in the middle of a Feb. 14 game in Denver and came up limping.

For Penberthy, that day was a rollercoaster: The push-off that aggravated the injury reminded him of Kevin Durant’s Achilles rupture in 2019 that caused the star to miss an entire season. When Davis responded well initially and was able to walk, Penberthy then snapped back to optimism, thinking the he would only be out five or six games. But an MRI to the area was concerning enough that the Lakers soon knew it would be a significant while before Davis would return to the court — and they quickly accepted it.

“There’s two sides of it, right?” Penberthy said. “The coach in me goes, ‘Shoot, we’re gonna miss him, the perfect player for us.’ But as a friend and guy who was close to him, it was different. You just want him to be OK.”

A four- to six-week timeline was set, but Davis’ calf didn’t much care for it. At the four-week mark, Davis said, he did box jump tests that caused him pain after just 10 reps. The Lakers had to push back his return, and behind the scenes, he quietly worked with trainer Jon Ishop (“Ish”) to build his strength. Davis said a knee procedure he went through in 2016, which kept him sidelined for six months, prepared him for the mental grind.

He worked on his conditioning with climbing machines, ski machines and inertia bands. He also had the chance to do the weightlifting regimen that he normally would have done in the offseason: “I don’t want to say it was a blessing in disguise,” Davis said, “but it was sort of like a minicamp for the summer I didn’t have.”

If anything, it was the Lakers keeping Davis from rejoining the lineup — not Davis himself. He hoped to return when the team was in New York. He lobbied to play the second of back-to-back games against Utah in mid-April.

“Could A.D. play at 95 percent? Sure, Is it worth losing him to injury? No,” Penberthy said. “Is A.D. soft? Heck no. He wants to play every night. But he also trusts us, and there were moments where Ish and I were saying, ‘Bro, this is not the night.’”

Once Davis did come back, he played below his typical All-Star level, but teammates and coaches said they weren’t too concerned. In the immediate moment, the Lakers continued to lose important games, at one point losing eight of 10. The low point game after a loss to Toronto, after which Davis, James and Kyle Kuzma spoke of a lack of connectivity in the locker room and vented.

Davis came back the following day helping key a victory over the Denver Nuggets, showcasing some of the resolve that he brought during last season’s playoffs. And that time off, when he had to be more vocal instead of leading with his play, has moved him more along the spectrum toward speaking up.

“The whole time he was hurt, he’s talking in the locker room, talking, running and getting the iPad,” teammate Jared Dudley said. “I thought it was a huge jump. I think A.D. has to get comfortable with the people he’s around: His thing isn’t really coming in and talking with everybody. But now he’s talking, he’s more of a vocal leader. And when your star player also leads, that’s what you need.”

There’s an unspoken understanding when it comes to Davis, who just signed a max-level contract with the Lakers through 2025. As long as he’s with the franchise, James will be the face of it, but the future Hall of Famer is only under contract through 2023, when he’ll be 38 years old. At what point does the baton pass? Will Davis be ready for it?

That label of “soft” might be bantered around among critics, but within the Lakers’ locker room, Davis is already proven. Perhaps the only thing he needs occasionally is a push. Against Houston in the playoffs last season, Dudley recalled telling Davis after a Game 1 loss that it was his series to be the X-factor; when he moved to starting center, Davis eventually wrecked the Rockets. Two weeks ago when the Lakers played the Suns at home, Penberthy told him the Lakers needed a 40-point night for the team to win; he obliged.

Soft? That doesn’t ring true with the A.D. they know.

“My thing is, show me a time when he’s been bullied,” Dudley said. “The man’s 7-foot, plays basketball, takes a pounding, and calves are the kind of injuries if you don’t take care of it, it can reoccur. A.D. knows the harder it gets, the more you have to be ready to handle it.”

The calf, Davis said for the umpteenth time recently, has not been on his mind. The months of work to get it back to where he can play his all-out, sometimes anxiety-inducing game is behind him. He doesn’t have to think about the calf, or about the people who wonder if it reflects on him in some negative way.

He doesn’t have to think about anything but the next game.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone,” he said. “I don’t think I have anything to prove to myself; only being another champion. That’s really it. I want to be able to win multiple championships; this is another opportunity for me to do so.

“For our group, maybe you can add the challenge of being a seventh seed, but as far as trying to prove something to anyone else: I go out every day, compete, and let the chips fall where they may.”