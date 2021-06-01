Ex-Cats

Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2021 offseason)

(Updated on June 1, 2021.)

Former UK players in the NFL

(Note: Years at Kentucky in parentheses)

Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-18)

Quinton Bohanna, DT, Dallas Cowboys (2017-20)

Lynn Bowden, WR, Miami Dolphins (2017-19)

T.J. Carter, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-19)

Randall Cobb, WR, Houston Texans (2008-10)

Jamin Davis, LB, Washington Football Team (2017-20)

Max Duffy, P, Denver Broncos (2018-20)

Bud Dupree, LB, Tennessee Titans (2011-14)

Brandin Echols, CB, New York Jets (2019-20)

Mike Edwards, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18)

Drake Jackson, OL, Detroit Lions (2016-20)

Lonnie Johnson, DB, Houston Texans (2017-18)

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Phil Hoskins, DT, Carolina Panthers (2017-20)

Austin MacGinnis, K, Los Angeles Rams (2013-17)

A.J. Rose, RB, Minnesota Vikings (2016-20)

Za’Darius Smith, LB, Green Bay Packers (2013-14)

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-18)

Logan Stenberg, OL, Detroit Lions (2015-19)

Calvin Taylor, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-19)

Danny Trevathan, LB, Chicago Bears (2008-11)

Jamar “Boogie” Watson, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-20)

Landon Young, OT, New Orleans Saints (2016-20)

Chris Westry, CB, Baltimore Ravens (2015-18)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) reached to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden (15) during an NFL football game on Dec. 26, 2020. David Becker AP

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) warmed up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 27, 2020. Gene J. Puskar AP

Some notable free agents

Jeff Badet, WR (2013-16)

Corey Peters, DT (2006-09)

Larry Warford, G (2019-12)

Avery Williamson, LB (2010-13)

Wesley Woodyard, LB (2005-07)

