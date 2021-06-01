Ex-Cats
Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2021 offseason)
(Updated on June 1, 2021.)
Former UK players in the NFL
(Note: Years at Kentucky in parentheses)
Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-18)
Quinton Bohanna, DT, Dallas Cowboys (2017-20)
Lynn Bowden, WR, Miami Dolphins (2017-19)
T.J. Carter, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-19)
Randall Cobb, WR, Houston Texans (2008-10)
Jamin Davis, LB, Washington Football Team (2017-20)
Max Duffy, P, Denver Broncos (2018-20)
Bud Dupree, LB, Tennessee Titans (2011-14)
Brandin Echols, CB, New York Jets (2019-20)
Mike Edwards, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18)
Drake Jackson, OL, Detroit Lions (2016-20)
Lonnie Johnson, DB, Houston Texans (2017-18)
Kelvin Joseph, CB, Dallas Cowboys (2020)
Phil Hoskins, DT, Carolina Panthers (2017-20)
Austin MacGinnis, K, Los Angeles Rams (2013-17)
A.J. Rose, RB, Minnesota Vikings (2016-20)
Za’Darius Smith, LB, Green Bay Packers (2013-14)
Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-18)
Logan Stenberg, OL, Detroit Lions (2015-19)
Calvin Taylor, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-19)
Danny Trevathan, LB, Chicago Bears (2008-11)
Jamar “Boogie” Watson, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-20)
Landon Young, OT, New Orleans Saints (2016-20)
Chris Westry, CB, Baltimore Ravens (2015-18)
Some notable free agents
Jeff Badet, WR (2013-16)
Corey Peters, DT (2006-09)
Larry Warford, G (2019-12)
Avery Williamson, LB (2010-13)
Wesley Woodyard, LB (2005-07)
