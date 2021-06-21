‘I’m just glad I was ready for the moment.’ Keni Harrison secures elusive Olympics bid.

Keni Harrison prevailed in the second semifinal heat in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday in Eugene, Ore. AP

Keni Harrison had waited five years for this, so as she crossed the finish line to win the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Sunday night, she waved her arms and clapped her hands in triumph. In this very event in 2016, she finished a stunning sixth. For years, as she continued to build herself into one of the world’s best, the former University of Kentucky star waited to return.

She wouldn’t let another letdown happen again at Oregon’s Hayward Field, not with a season-best time of 12.47, good enough to edge second-place Brianna McNeal and third-place Christina Clemons in a photo finish.

McNeal finished in 12.51, while Clemons earned her spot in Tokyo with a time of 12.53, barely edging a personal best time of Gabbi Cunningham, who finished fourth.

“My expectations were to win,” Harrison said, according to The Washington Post. “I just tried to not put pressure on myself. It was just another meet.”

It remains unclear if McNeal will be able to defend her Olympic title in Japan. In April, she was hit with a five-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit for tampering with the doping-control process. McNeal appealed to the Court Arbitration of Sport. She was allowed to compete in the trials with her case still pending; if she loses her appeal, she will miss the next two Olympics.

Should McNeal lose her appeal, then Cunningham would represent the United States in Tokyo alongside Harrison and Clemons.

Harrison’s performance was five years in the making. After missing a chance to represent the United States in Rio de Janeiro, Harrison smashed the world record later in 2016 with a time of 12.20 at a London Diamond League meet. She continued to burnish her résumé in the ensuing years, including a silver medal at the 2019 world championships.

“It came around kind of quick,” Harrison told The Washington Post of waiting five years for another chance to qualify. “I’m just glad I was ready for the moment.”

Harrison found complete redemption Sunday night. She ran a 12.50 for a second-place finish in the semifinals behind Tonea Marshall, and less than two hours later she finally landed the Olympic spot she had longed for.

“I’m so glad I can put the past behind me and move forward,” Harrison said, according to a news release by UK. “I try not to think of it as pressure. I know what I’m capable of, just to come out here and execute and cross the line first, and get the opportunity to go to the Olympics, means everything.”

Harrison was the second former Wildcat in as many nights to earn a spot on the United States’ track and field team for this year’s Olympics. On Saturday, Javianne Oliver finished second in the 100-meter dash. And former Cat Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will represent Puerto Rico in the 100-meter hurdles.

Trayvon Bromell, center, outran Ronnie Baker, left, and Fred Kerley in men’s 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday in Eugene, Ore. Ashley Landis AP

Baker headed to Tokyo

In a jam-packed 100 men’s finals, 39-year-old Justin Gatlin pulled up with an injury about halfway through the race and finished last. The former Olympic and world champion is entered in the 200, as well, but this could signal the end of an era.

The new era belongs to Trayvon Bromell, Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley, who finished in the top three spots, also leaving Noah Lyles out of the mix (but still the favorite in the 200).

Baker starred at Ballard High School before competing for Texas Christian in college. He ran a personal-best 9.85 to finish second to Bromell (9.80). During his time at TCU, Baker was a two-time national champion in the 60-meter dash.

“Honestly just making the team hasn’t hit me yet,” Baker told Runner’s World. “I’m super excited to be going to Tokyo and representing Team USA, though. I’m just overwhelmed.”

Felix reaches 5th Olympics

Flat on her back, gasping for breath, Allyson Felix kept her eyes on the scoreboard.

When her name came up in the second spot in the 400 meters, she kicked up her heels and covered her face with her hands.

No doubt, this fifth trip to the Olympics is her sweetest.

The 35-year-old mom rallied from fifth at the start of the homestretch to the second-place finish. It earned her the chance to win a 10th Olympic medal and break a tie with Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey as the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the games.

“I’m just proud of making it to this moment,” Felix said after Sunday’s race. “There’s so much that’s gone into this. Many times, I wasn’t sure if it was possible. I’m just proud of fighting and making a way somehow.”

Running from outside her usual comfort zone, in Lane 8, Felix got off to a fast start and led 100 meters in. Slowly, she lost the lead, lost her grip on the third spot and was fighting just to stay close. But in a closing burst that will likely go down as one her her best, she reeled in half the field.

Felix finished in 50.02 seconds, 0.24 behind Quanera Hayes, who also has a 2-year-old, and 0.01 ahead of Wadeline Jonathas.

“I knew one thing was for sure. I was going to go down fighting to the line,” Felix said.

Other winners Sunday included Garrett Scantling (decathlon), Vashti Cunningham (women’s high jump), Keturah Orji (women’s triple jump) and Rudy Winkler (men’s hammer throw).

All will be in Tokyo five weeks from now.