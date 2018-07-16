She beat brain cancer once. Now a former UK gymnast needs help after re-diagnosis.

Shelby Hilton, a former University of Kentucky gymnast who publicly battled brain cancer into remission, has once again been diagnosed with the disease. She and her family are asking for help.
“Unfortunately, cancer doesn’t care if you’re a good person or not,” Hilton wrote on Facebook. “Once again, I am diagnosed with brain cancer. I have my family, friends and God by my side and I know I will get through this. Please keep me and my family in your prayers Any thoughts, prayers, donations, shares are all appreciated immensely.”
A GoFundMe page, called #ShelbyStrong, with a goal of $75,000 has been set up to help with medical expenses.
According to the page, Hilton was diagnosed with medulloblastoma — the same pediatric brain cancer that she battled into remission more than two years ago.
In February 2014, Hilton, then a 21-year-old senior on the UK gymnastics team, took a dramatic fall during a tumbling routine during a gymnastics meet. After the fall, doctors scanning for a concussion instead discovered tumors on Hilton’s brain.
After months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Hilton was told that the treatments had killed the cells. She returned to UK in the spring of 2016 to finish her degree, and then moved back to her native St. Petersburg, Fla.
Hilton was re-diagnosed in May, just days before her 25th birthday, the GoFundMe page said.
“WE have another fight on OUR hands,” UK gymnastics coach Tim Garrison wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Our girl Shelby Hilton is battling cancer for the second time. She is strong, and has beaten it once, but we need a little assistance. If you can help with positive thoughts, prayers a financial gift, please do!”
