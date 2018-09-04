UK soccer has a star in the making. See how he sparked Cats’ rout of Louisville.

With a breakout sophomore season in which he tied for the team lead in goals last year, forward JJ Williams announced himself as a player with star potential for the University of Kentucky men’s soccer team.
After a blistering start to his junior campaign, Williams appears well on his way to realizing that potential.
The reigning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, Williams scored two goals as host UK dominated archrival Louisville in a 3-0 win at the Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday.
With the win, the Wildcats moved to 3-0 for the second season in a row and gained a head of steam heading into a stretch of three straight road games.
Williams had the game-winning goal in UK’s win over Columbia last week. On Tuesday, he stunned the No. 7 Cardinals with a nifty early goal that got the home crowd hyped and seemed to set the tone for an aggressive offensive approach by the Wildcats.
In the fourth minute, Williams outran a pair of defenders as a long pass fell to the pitch yards ahead of them. Louisville goalkeeper Will Meyer raced out of the box in an effort to reach the ball first, but Williams beat him and dribbled right, then sent a long shot to the center of U of L’s empty goal as Meyer lay face-down with his hands on his head.
Williams pushed the UK advantage to 2-0 in the 37th minute when he raced into the box and headed home a cross-pass from Marcel Meinzer.
Freshman Aime Mabika capped off the win in the 73rd minute when he scored on a penalty kick.
Kentucky returns to action at Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. The Cats then travel to Xavier on Sept. 11 and Lipscomb on Sept. 18. The Wildcats return home on Sept. 21 when they’ll host Charlotte at 7:30 p.m.
