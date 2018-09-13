Louisville has a ‘Red Out’ waiting for UK volleyball. See how both teams got here.

The University of Kentucky volleyball team has been tested early and often this young season.

Next up for the Cats: A “Red Out.”

Kentucky heads to Louisville on Friday night to take on its archrival at Cardinal Arena in a match that’s already sold out. The Cardinals will be handing out pom-poms and have asked all fans to wear red for the 7 p.m. contest.

Kentucky, ranked No. 20 in the nation, enters with a 4-4 record, having gone 4-1 since an 0-3 start.

The Wildcats, voted by the league’s coaches as the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference this season, have tested themselves with an early slate that has included losses to No. 3 Texas, No. 10 Creighton and No. 16 Southern California. UK also fell to Northern Iowa, a squad on the cusp of the Top 25. UK’s wins have come over the College of Charleston, Dayton, Kansas and Texas State.

Louisville (6-3) has been similarly tested in its pre-Atlantic Coast Conference season. The Cardinals won their first four matches of the year against Tennessee-Martin, Southern Illinois, IUPUI and Central Florida and have also defeated Lipscomb and Xavier. U of L has lost to No. 11 Florida, No. 15 Purdue and No. 16 Southern Cal.

Kentucky leads its all-time series against Louisville 29-25. The Wildcats have won the past five meetings in the rivalry and seven of the past eight.