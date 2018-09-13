Coach Craig Skinner’s UK volleyball team is off to a 4-4 start. The Wildcats are ranked 20th in the nation in the coaches’ poll.
Louisville has a ‘Red Out’ waiting for UK volleyball. See how both teams got here.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

September 13, 2018 01:44 PM

The University of Kentucky volleyball team has been tested early and often this young season.

Next up for the Cats: A “Red Out.”

Kentucky heads to Louisville on Friday night to take on its archrival at Cardinal Arena in a match that’s already sold out. The Cardinals will be handing out pom-poms and have asked all fans to wear red for the 7 p.m. contest.

Kentucky, ranked No. 20 in the nation, enters with a 4-4 record, having gone 4-1 since an 0-3 start.

The Wildcats, voted by the league’s coaches as the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference this season, have tested themselves with an early slate that has included losses to No. 3 Texas, No. 10 Creighton and No. 16 Southern California. UK also fell to Northern Iowa, a squad on the cusp of the Top 25. UK’s wins have come over the College of Charleston, Dayton, Kansas and Texas State.

Louisville (6-3) has been similarly tested in its pre-Atlantic Coast Conference season. The Cardinals won their first four matches of the year against Tennessee-Martin, Southern Illinois, IUPUI and Central Florida and have also defeated Lipscomb and Xavier. U of L has lost to No. 11 Florida, No. 15 Purdue and No. 16 Southern Cal.

Kentucky leads its all-time series against Louisville 29-25. The Wildcats have won the past five meetings in the rivalry and seven of the past eight.

