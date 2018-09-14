UK volleyball has dominated Louisville lately. See how the Cats fared Friday.

The University of Kentucky volleyball team has dominated rival Louisville in recent years and that trend continued on Friday night. On the road in front of a sold-out crowd in Cardinal Arena, the 20th-ranked Wildcats dispatched Louisville in straight sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-14) to earn their third straight sweep and sixth straight win in the series.
The Cats now lead the all-time series 30-25 and improved to 8-3 against the Cards under current head coach Craig Skinner.
“I was impressed with our intensity, concentration and focus throughout the match from point one,” Skinner said, according to a UK news release after the match. “Just a very workman-like performance tonight.”
Trailing 7-4 in the first set, the Cats went on a 4-0 a run to take the lead and never looked back. Freshman Alli Stumler capped off another 4-0 run with her fourth kill of the night to put UK up 12-8 and prompt a Louisville timeout.
In the second set, the Cardinals drew to within 7-5 before Stumler and Leah Edmond keyed a run in which the Cats took 10 of 12 points to pull away.
Edmond led the Cats with 14 kills while Stumler added eight. Sophomore setter Madison Lilley turned in 25 assists, eight digs and three aces.
