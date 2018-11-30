Cats stunned at The Bell as Maryland heads to soccer’s College Cup

In a battle between an annual soccer power and a Kentucky team trying to make its own mark, tradition won out Friday as the Maryland Terrapins made a first-half goal stand up for a 1-0 win in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in front of a near-capacity crowd at The Bell.
Kentucky battled to net a tying goal, dominating possession for much of the second half, but saw its best opportunities, including three shots by center back Aime Mabika go wanting. Mabika grazed the left post early in the second half off service from a midfield free kick, but that’s as close as UK got.
With Kentucky looking more dangerous in possession for much of the match, Maryland stunned the Cats with their first shot on target in the 28th minute.
Maryland’s Amar Sejdic played the ball in front of a wide open Sebastian Elney as he sprinted into the right side of the box. Elney’s right-footed shot moved too quickly under a sprawling Enrique Facusse and put the Terps up 1-0.
It was Elney’s fourth goal of the season and only the the fourth goal UK has given up at The Bell this season.
It was Kentucky’s first loss at The Bell this year.
Maryland started the season 4-5-1, but was 6-1-1 in its last eight games, which included a tie against No. 2 Indiana and wins over No. 17 Michigan State and No. 10 Duke. Indiana and Michigan State each remained alive Friday in the tournament.
Maryland (11-6-4) has been to the tournament 18 straight seasons, with two of its three national titles coming during that stretch (1968, 2005 and 2008). Maryland earned its ninth trip to the College Cup, soccer’s version of the Final Four
Kentucky (19-2-1) finished its best season in program history with its deepest run ever into the NCAA Tournament that saw the Cats earn the right to host all the way up until the College Cup. The Cats won the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles and earned a No. 3 overall seed in the NCAAs, their highest seed in program history.
